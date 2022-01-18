No vaccine, no French Open for Djokovic as rules tighten

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Register
Register
PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic is at risk of being kicked out of tennis as he chases a record 21st Grand Slam title, with rules for travelers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 entering the third year of the pandemic tightening and some tournaments reconsidering waivers.
The Serb, who has not been vaccinated, was deported from Australia before the Australian Open on Sunday after losing a lawsuit to overturn his visa withdrawal.
Under Australian law, Djokovic can’t get a new visa for three years – denying him the chance to extend his nine titles at Melbourne Park – but the government has left the door open to a possible return next year. read more
Register
However, the world number one faces more immediate hurdles in his attempt to overtake Swiss Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafa Nadal, with whom he holds 20 major titles, as things stand as things stand now. could be excluded from the French Open.
France’s sports ministry said on Monday there would be no exemption from a new vaccine pass law passed Sunday that requires people to have vaccination certificates to enter public places such as restaurants, cafes and cinemas.
“This applies to anyone who is a spectator or professional athlete. And this until further notice,” the ministry said.
“As for Roland Garros, it is in May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope it will be more favourable. So we will see, but there is clearly no exception.”
The ministry’s attitude was welcomed by the world’s number three, Alexander Zverev, of Germany.
“At least it’s clear what’s going to happen,” he told reporters after winning his opening game at Melbourne Park on Monday. “At least they say, ‘Okay, unvaccinated players aren’t allowed to play in the French Open.’
“We now know that in advance, and I can imagine there will be no exceptions, and that’s okay.”
NEXT ONE
The next tournament on Djokovic’s calendar is likely to be the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships from February 21-26.
An event spokesperson told Reuters that all players must pass PCR negative tests before being allowed to enter the United Arab Emirates.
“(Players) will then have to adhere to the testing protocols and processes established by the ATP and the WTA,” the spokesperson added.
The organizers of the Monte Carlo Masters, which Djokovic has won twice, are awaiting guidance from the French government for the next edition in April, while Wimbledon organizer AELTC also has yet to finalize safety arrangements for the major.
However, the English Lawn Tennis Association said the entry requirements for its events, some of which serve as a Wimbledon warm-up, would be set by the government.
Currently, unvaccinated people can enter England but must be isolated for 10 days.
A US Open representative said last week that the final major of the year would follow guidelines from the New York City Department of Health.
In fact, Djokovic could struggle to enter the United States, as foreign air travelers have been required to be fully vaccinated and provide proof before boarding since November, with limited exceptions.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said there are no exceptions to vaccine requirements “for religious reasons or other moral beliefs.”
That rule could also affect Djokovic’s participation in American hard court tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami in March.
The Serb, who is among the three ATP players in the top 100 yet to be vaccinated, could also face difficulties ahead of the Italian Open in Rome in May due to strict anti-COVID restrictions in Italy.
Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida told La Sexta TV station on Monday that it would be “great” to have Djokovic play in the Madrid Open from April 26 to May 8, which he won three times, although the government would be the arbiter.
Spain requires visitors to prove they have been vaccinated, recently tested negative or have immunity based on recovery.
Register
Reporting by Julien Pretot and Shrivathsa Sridhar; Editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/no-vaccine-no-french-open-djokovic-says-french-sports-ministry-2022-01-17/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]