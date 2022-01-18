On-ice altercation erupts after Beverly-Danvers hockey game | News





MIDDLETON An altercation broke out between the boys’ hockey coach from Beverly High School and one of the assistant coaches from Danvers High School Monday afternoon after a game between the two schools at the Essex Sports Center. Beverly head coach Greg Fonzi extended his two arms and defeated Falcons assistant Colby Mulry on the ice on center ice after the game, which Danvers won 2-1, in overtime. After Jimmy Thibodeau scored to win the game for his team, Danvers players and coaches lined up near the center ice for the traditional post-game handshake with Beverly. Fonzi waived his team off the ice and into their locker room, later citing the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA)’s recent policy of limiting post-game handshakes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the omicron virus. variant to help stop. Some teams in MIAA boy hockey follow this rule and, after a certain game, line up at opposing blue lines and hit the ice with their sticks or raise them with one hand in recognition of their enemies. Others do join in the handshake tradition; in fact, when Danvers and Beverly played at the Endicott Colleges Bourque Arena on January 11, the teams shook hands after a 5-1 Beverly win. Harsh words were reportedly exchanged after Monday’s game between Fonzi and some on Danvers’ side, including Mulry. I sent my team off the ice, feeling it was the right thing to do, Fonzi said afterwards. They celebrated their win honestly and clearly, so I said to my team let’s go (off the ice). I walked over to (Danvers) to say I sent them, guys. They don’t say that (shake hands), so I sent them away. Fonzi then extends his hand as if to shake Mulrys, and turns as if to walk away. Mulry crossed the middle ice line and got close to Fonzi before Beverly’s coach pushed him back with both hands, causing him to fall to the ice. Fonzi said he felt someone spit at me from the side, although he didn’t believe it was Mulry. He did say he pushed Mulry off him because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. I did something stupid, said Fonzi, who has coached the Panthers for the past three seasons. Frankly, that’s my fault. I should have just walked away. The two match officials, who stood in the middle of the ice to monitor the progress of the match, intervened immediately and prevented anything further from happening. So did Beverly assistant coach Jim Sasso and several of the Danvers players, who along with head coach Kevin Fessette quickly got their team off the ice. Fonzi, who has been coaching hockey for 32 years, said he had absolutely no intention of hurting anyone. I’m very sorry that I pushed him and he fell. Fessette, Danver’s freshman varsity head coach, spent the previous two years as a junior varsity coach in Beverly under Fonzi. This was the third meeting between the two hockey teams this season, with the first game taking place on December 22 (3-2 Beverly win). Contact Phil Stacey @PhilStacey_SN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salemnews.com/news/on-ice-altercation-erupts-after-beverly-danvers-hockey-game/article_b99f87da-77fc-11ec-bc0c-ff9ada13e0bf.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos