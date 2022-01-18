



Record three glutton to participate in NHL All-Star Game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Three former University of Michigan Wolverines have been selected to participate in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, the league announced Friday (Jan. 14). Kyle Connor (Winnipeg jets), Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) and Zach Werensky (Columbus Blue Jackets) were each selected. This is the first time Michigan has three players in the NHL All-Star Game. The Maize and Blue are on par with Minnesota and have the most players of any collegiate program this year. The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 3-on-3 game takes place on February 5 at 3 p.m. ET and airs on ABC. The All-Star Skills competition will be held the day before (February 4) and will air on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET. Kyle Connor will make his All-Star Game debut on the Central team. The Winnipeg Jet leads the NHL in equal strength goals scored on 14, and ranks seventh in the NHL in goals overall with 20. He adds 17 assists for 37 points. Dylan Larkin will make his second career appearance as an NHL All-Star and will join the Atlantic team. He currently leads the Red Wings in scoring with 34 points on 16 goals and 18 assists. Defender Zach Werenski also makes his second appearance and will be part of the Metropolitan team. He leads the Jackets defenders in scoring and is fourth on the team with 21 points, 15 assists and six goals. All three players and their teams are fifth in their respective divisions. Wolverines in the NHL All-Star Game Red Berenson: 1974, 1972, 1971, 1970, 1969, 1965

Marty Tuco: 2007, 2004, 2003

Mike Komisarek: 2009

Dylan Larkin: 2016, 2022

Zach Werensky: 2018, 2022

Max Pacioretty: 2020

Quinn Hughes: 2020

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2022/1/17/ice-hockey-record-three-wolverines-to-participate-in-nhl-all-star-game.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos