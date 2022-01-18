Police expel players Hobart, Joe Root, Nathan Lyon, Travis Head





Three Australian cricketers and English veterans Joe Root and James Anderson reportedly had their Ashes party shut down after police were called to a hotel in Hobart. In a video taken by England assistant Graham Thorpe that has gone viral on social media, Root, along with Alex Carey, Travis Head and Nathan Lyon, could face at least four police officers. Lyon and Carey are still in white after capping off a 4-0 Ashes win over England the night before. Watch every match of the KFC Big Bash League Live & On-Demand on Kayo or catch up with minis for FREE on Kayo Freebies. Join Kayo . Now > NEW PODCAST – Isa Guha: The Endless Problems of English Cricket, Women’s Ashes Preview. Listen below or register iTunes Or Spotify. In the video, the group is asked to stop drinking and enter from the roof terrace. A clock tower in the background reads 6.30am, suggesting the cricketers stayed up all night celebrating the end of the Ashes men’s series on Sunday. A police officer can be heard saying: Too loud. You’ve obviously been asked to pack, so we’ve been asked to come. Bedtime. Thank you. They just want to pack. The Daily Telegraph understand that a noise complaint has been made to the team hotel as the group was playing music from the balcony. The publication reports that the complaint related to the music volume and there was no issue related to the group’s behavior, with the police being called before the hotel management was notified. A Tasmania Police spokesman said officers had removed players from a bar at the Crowne Plaza Hotel following noise complaints. Tasmania police were at the Crowne Plaza Hobart Monday morning after reports of drunken people in a party room, the spokesman told The Daily Telegraph. The guests were approached by the police shortly after 06:00 and left the area when asked. The police will not take any further action. The players weren’t back at the team hotel until around 1.30am on Monday morning, while the hotel’s website says the bar is open between 10:30am and 11pm. Later in the day, the Australian cricket team’s festivities were filmed in the Hobarts Salamanca Market area. Usman Khawaja posted a video on social media showing Lyon in charge while mingling with cricket fans. The video clips end with Lyon standing up holding the Ashes trophy and singing We are the Champions to a rowdy crowd. Steve Smith also posted a video of the celebrations as the Australian players sang Sweet Caroline with the Barmy Army.

