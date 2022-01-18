Leylah Fernandez is a tennis and style star to watch

Canadian tennis sensation Leylah Fernandez exploded onto the international stage last September with her dazzling performance at the US Open. The 19-year-old reached the final, where she finished second to British tennis star Emma Raducanu, also 19.

Last week, Fernandez added a new title to her belt: Ambassador for Canadian sportswear brand Lululemon. She will be wearing Lululemon pieces both on and off the court, and will provide feedback to the brand when it launches its first tennis collection later this year.

“Leylah inspires people of all ages, as well as the next generation of athletes, to take up tennis,” said Michelle Davies, VP of global sports marketing and partnerships at Lululemon. “We are proud to be her partner on the amazing journey ahead.”

Fernandez joins Lululemon’s growing list of athlete ambassadors, including NBA star Jordan Clarkson, runners and activists Colleen Quigley and Mirna Valerio, and YouTube fitness sensation Joe Wicks. Originally known for yoga gear when it launched in Vancouver in 1998, the brand has recently expanded its athletic focus and was recently renamed official Olympic outfitter, starting with Team Canada’s ceremonial uniforms for Beijing 2022 next month.

“This is a dream come true,” Fernandez recently said via Zoom from Australia, where she competed in the Adelaide International tournament. She is looking forward to introducing Lululemon to the tennis world and also eager to learn from the partnership. “It’s a big opportunity for me, because I’m not only a tennis player, but I would also like to get into the business world. I study business at university to learn, because my parents want me to be independent.”

Fernandez, who is trilingual, was raised in Montreal by her mother, Irene, who is Filipino-Canadian, and her former professional soccer player father, Jorge, who is originally from Ecuador. Jorge serves as a coach for both Leylah and her younger sister, Bianca.

She said that her hometown of Montreal and her outgoing fashion sense were instrumental in developing her personal style, her love of expressing herself through color and pattern. “I’m an adult, learn from my mistakes, learn to express myself more freely,” Fernandez said. “My personality is outgoing, very positive and vibrant, and I want to bring that to the tennis court. I would like to bring other colors, be more explosive, so that it suits my personality.”

In an atmosphere where female athletes are often criticized for what they wear, Fernandez is acutely aware of the boundary between feedback and censorship. “People are entitled to their opinion, their criticism, as long as they are not demeaning or insulting,” she said.

Most importantly, when Fernandez participates, function comes first. “On the track I don’t want to have to think about the clothes and how uncomfortable they feel,” she said. “Lululemon does a great job; the clothes are super comfortable. Every time I wear them I feel invincible.”

She also looks. Fernandez’s US Open success led to another exciting milestone: an invitation to the with Gala in New York last September. Tennis was well represented at fashion’s glitzy event, co-hosted by Naomi Osaka. The exclusive guest list, overseen by Vogue editor Anna Wintour (an avid tennis fan), also included Raducanu, Venus and Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Canadian men’s tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime, a colleague from Montreal.

Fernandez found out at the last minute that she was going, but not because her invitation came in late. “I was super, super excited to get the invite, which I got during the tournament, but my parents and my agent said we had to wait and see. She’s in a rhythm here and we don’t want to mislead her with this big invitation.” After the finale, “By the way, they told me you’re invited to the Met Gala.”

Visiting Carolina Herrera’s offices and trying on her kicky black and white dress was an equally exciting process. The design was based on a floor-length Herrera dress, both Serena and Venus Williams wore them for a joint Vogue shoot with Annie Leibovitz in 1998. The house’s current designer, Wes Gordon, played on that theme for Fernandez, updating the silhouette to give it “a little spice,” she said. . “A shorter length, more my style.” She describes the entire glamor experience as “a Cinderella moment.” “The whole process of getting ready, hair, makeup, putting on shoes – you think of Prince Charming. That’s how I felt when my mom put the shoes on me; they fit like a glove.”

Fernandez called the starry night “unreal” and said her fellow athletes showed me “the tricks of the trade.” She was particularly excited to meet fellow Canadian Simu Liu, the star of Marvel’s “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

“We should congratulate each other on our successes,” she said. Another striking moment was chatting with the Cuban-American singer Camila Hair. “She has done such great things for the Latin community. My father is Ecuadorian,” Fernandez said. “It was great to talk and see how independent she is in her songwriting.”

No doubt it’s just the beginning of an exciting life and career for Fernandez, who says she counts on her solid support system to encourage her to grow and express herself, but never forget her roots. “If they see me getting a little ahead of myself, they know how to end it, bring me back to planet Earth.”