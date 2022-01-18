Jake Sanderson makes history in the US men’s hockey team





WHITEFISH Whitefish’s Jake Sanderson was selected fifth overall in the 2020 NHL drawing by the Ottawa Senators. However, this year’s accolade is not only impressive, but historic as he accepted his invitation to participate in the US 2022 men’s hockey team at the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. Sanderson, along with Brock Faber and Maddie Beniers, will become the first teenagers in 30 years to play for the United States. “It was after the World Junior tournament was cancelled. And John Vanbiesbrouck, the general manager, was there with us in Red Deer and he put the three of me, Brock Fabor and Matty Beniers aside and he told us said Jake Sanderson. . “We were just jumping around hugging each other and were super excited.” While this honor may seem intimidating, Sanderson was part of the US gold medal team at the 2021 World Junior Championships and says his experience helped him with the sheer size of this one. Cole Caufield, Zegrass, Cam York like all those guys were really good with the media and they’re pretty grown guys. So just looking up to them as leaders helped shape who I am as a leader today, Sanderson said. Leadership and work ethic is something Sanderson instilled from an early age. His father Geoff Sanderson was drafted 36th overall by the Hartford Whalers (now Carolina Hurricanes) in the 1990 NHL draft, playing for the league for 17 years. “Obviously my dad has played hockey for a long time. So I guess I just look up to them and you know how they raised me and my brothers. I just looked up to them a lot. How they are always positive all day long.” “ MTN asked Sanderson if he could believe this is his life now and he replied “I still can’t believe it. The people who invested time in me to make my dreams come true. I think the least I can do , is just my hardest every day and helping to put Whitefish on the map.” Then when Sanderson was asked what he hopes every young boy and girl will see when they look to him as a representative of his country, he said: “I think it’s obvious, I come from a very small town and I’m a lot moved when I was younger, but I think if you just believe and put in the effort, anything can happen.”

