The Arizona Cardinals Playoff Collapse Was One For The Record Books – Arizona Cardinals Blog





INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Nothing could help the Arizona Cardinals Monday night. Not JJ Watt who returned almost two months early from a shoulder injury. No 8-1 record on the road. Don’t have both running backs, James Conner and Chase Edmonds, on the field for the same game since Week 15. That’s because nothing went right for the Cardinals in their first playoff game since 2015. Arizona played one of the worst performances in NFL playoff history on Monday, losing 34-11 to the Los Angeles Rams, ending their season on Monday. 11-7 with five losses. in their last six games. Monday’s game was over by the time Warren G. and Montell Jordan took the podium at halftime. Everything you need this week:

More NFL Coverage » Arizona had minus-3 yards in the first quarter — the second worst by a team in a first quarter in the past 35 postseasons. By the end of their fourth possession, the Cardinals had four points on four three-and-out drives and minus-4 yards to prove it. At one point Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had more passing yards than Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray — 40 to 28. The Cardinals’ attack failed to find a spark. It couldn’t even find a match. The first time the Cardinals fell behind came with 6:45 left in the first half. Arizona didn’t play in Rams’ territory until 6:48 was left in the third quarter. They went 0-for-9 in third place, only the eighth time 0-for-9 or worse in a playoff game during the Super Bowl era. Arizona had eight straight drives resulting in zero first downs, a fumble or an interception, which was the longest streak to open a playoff game since the Oakland Raiders in 1980. The Cardinals’ total offense of 183 yards was the least allowed by the Rams this season. The Rams’ defenses overwhelmed the Cardinals’ attack early and often. It sacked Murray twice and put pressure on him the entire time, including about midway through the second quarter when it locked up the game. With Arizona on its own 4, Rams linebacker Troy Reeder chased Murray into the end zone. Rather than throw the ball away, Murray threw an underhand pass that was picked by Rams cornerback David Long Jr., who returned the ball 3 yards for a touchdown to put the Rams at 21-0. That sealed Arizona’s fate: teams were 82-0 this season with a 21-point lead or more. The obituary for the season in Arizona could have been written before the halftime meal. Kyler Murray completed 19 of 34 passes for 137 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns against the Rams. He was fired twice. Kirby Lee/US TODAY Sports Towards the break: Murray had seven completions and the deepest was 1 air yard, for an average of minus 0.7 air yards.

Murray had only one rush for min-1 yards and no scrambles. Murray’s 88 rushes — including 30 scrambles — during the regular season were fourth among quarterbacks.

The Cardinals have averaged 1.5 yards per game, the second-lowest in the first half of a playoff game in the past 20 seasons. But not all blame can be placed on the violation. Arizona’s defense had problems of its own, starting with the Rams’ offensive first game as Rams backed off sonymichel went for 35 yards. Rookie corner back Marco Wilson struggled the entire game against Beckham Jr., who caught a touchdown. It was one mistake after another for the Cardinals, one bad play followed by another bad play. Arizona’s 7-0 start was anything but a memory Monday night at Inglewood. The Cardinals finished the season 4-7 after leading the NFC for the first half of the year. The second-half meltdown comes a year after the Cardinals finished 3-6 to miss the playoffs.

