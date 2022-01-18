NCKU shows its role in the history of the former capital of Taiwan | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A combined exhibition of works by National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) faculty and students offering a glimpse into the history of the school and its role in urban development is now underway. Three exhibitions — Lighting in the Eastern District of Tainan, Anchors Aweigh: Naval Architecture and Harbor Engineering, and Settling on the Sandbar – are on display at the NCKU Museum until June 30, April 30, and September 30, respectively. A fourth exhibition Vax Border: The Science of Vaccines, will be permanent. Known as the cradle of entrepreneurship and industrial engineering experts, the Tainan-based school was the top-ranked Taiwanese university in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings in 2021. ideas for research at a faster pace. The four-in-one exhibition presents a historical context of the former capital and the 90-year-old school. Founded in 1931, the school has long been tasked with nurturing and training talent in the industry. In the early 1950s after the war, students participated in the country’s various civil infrastructure designs and constructions, including shipbuilding, which required interdisciplinary, inter-institutional collaboration, said NCKU museum director Wu Ping-sheng ( ). NCKU founded the Department of Systems and Naval Mechatronic Engineering in 1970, the first of its kind in the country, and today many of its alumni participate in domestic submarine and other naval warship projects. In addition to engineering and science, the school has also played a central role in the local literature, culture, and urbanization that have shaped the city of Tainan. In this exhibition, viewers can delve into the nostalgia and have meaningful exchanges through both interactive and non-interactive installations in various forms of media. “Vax Border” revisits debates about different vaccine programs from the perspective of professionals in various fields, including NCKU hospital physicians, psychologists, sociologists and historians. The display of their thought-provoking stories aims to make viewers think about how vaccines continue to serve urban and human progress. Created with the help of the architecture faculty, “Settling on the Sandbar” emphasizes the connection between Tainan and the world of the 17th century. Coinciding with the upcoming 400th anniversary of the Dutch-built Fort Zeelandia, the exhibition showcases new findings about how the structure was really built. “The museum is designed as a discourse-rich platform for school faculties and students to present their research relevant to Tainan, further increasing engagement with both the city and the world,” Wu said. “Our next step is to set up an online museum to provide a virtual experience, believed to be something new, exciting and safe to see in the post-pandemic era.” The full program will also be available at the museum website. It is closed during the Lunar New Year holiday (January 29 to February 7).

(photo NCKU Museum)

