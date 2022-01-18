Raiders fire GM Mike Mayock after three seasons, reportedly asking for interviews with Colts, Patriots execs

Two days after falling to the Bengals in the wildcard round of the playoffs, the Raiders have embarked on a search for new management, reportedly asking for interviews with the Colts and Patriots executives before calling General Manager Mike Mayock said he will not be detained in 2022. Mayock was technically still employed as GM when Las Vegas began targeting replacements, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, but the Raiders decided “days ago,” around the time of their playoff loss, to make a change, and finally announced Mayock’s official resignation Monday night.

In Mayock’s retirement, according to NFL Media, the Raiders sought interviews with Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler and Colts director Ed Dobbs for their GM position. This comes hours after they also reportedly asked to interview Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo for their job as head coach, currently held by interim Rich Bisaccia.

Mayock was expected to face critical scrutiny by owner Mark Davis heading into the 2021 season after two straight years without playoffs alongside coach Jon Gruden, who resigned in October over an email scandal related to the NFL’s Washington investigation. Football Team.

The Raiders improved in each of Mayock’s seasons as GM, going from 4-12 the year before his arrival, 7-9 in his debut, 8-8 in 2020 and 10-7 in 2021. But Las Vegas also struggled to identify or developing top draft picks and still haven’t progressed into the postseason since the Super Bowl run in 2002. The team also had some off-field issues with players Mayock helped acquire, most notably Antonio Brown, Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette tear apart controversies.

With Mayock’s departure, the Raiders may soon face a total overhaul. Bisaccia has received approval from players and staff in the wake of his run as Gruden’s substitute, but the team has already started investigating substitutions. Quarterback Derek Carr, meanwhile, is under contract until 2022, but can be traded or released without penalty.