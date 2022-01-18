‘Players respond to change’: Jasprit Bumrah allays fear of transition | Cricket News







Kohlis’ decision to terminate the Test captaincy immediately after the Test series loss to South Africa has not helped, leaving the team looking a little vulnerable. With the ODI series against South Africa starting on Wednesday, the Indian team urgently needs a leader who can provide some stability.

Change is the only constant and we are happy, ODI series vice captain Bumrah said Monday. Judging by his words, he went on to add: I can’t speak for everyone, but I can say that it doesn’t really matter to me. All players react to the changes that have taken place and everyone is respectful and understands how the processes work. Guide #TeamIndia with courage and fearlessness Led the side to historic victories Let’s relive some of the best mo https://t.co/FzbumHvL1T — BCCI (@BCCI) 1642428663000 Turbulence has hit Indian cricket hard for the past three months. The pot has been simmering since Virat Kohli announced he would step down as captain of T20I, coinciding with Rahul Dravid as head coach.Kohlis’ decision to terminate the Test captaincy immediately after the Test series loss to South Africa has not helped, leaving the team looking a little vulnerable. With the ODI series against South Africa starting on Wednesday, the Indian team urgently needs a leader who can provide some stability.Change is the only constant and we are happy, ODI series vice captain Bumrah said Monday. Judging by his words, he went on to add: I can’t speak for everyone, but I can say that it doesn’t really matter to me. All players react to the changes that have taken place and everyone is respectful and understands how the processes work. This current group is used to Kohli-Shastri’s leadership template. The Dravid way is very different and the leadership group has yet to stabilize. It is a challenge that the team now faces.

Everyone contributes, and we get a lot of knowledge and try to contribute to that. I don’t think anyone has a problem or is in a weird space with the change going on, Bumrah tried to reassure everyone.

Everyone understands change and has played enough cricket to understand that this is the way the game goes and this is how you move forward. So everyone on the team is pretty positive and eager to contribute, he added. He is energy driven; he made a lot of changes. @Jaspritbumrah93 commends @imVkohli for his contribution as https://t.co/CVCb2QMpJx — BCCI (@BCCI) 1642426755000 KL Rahul and Bumrah have been given the task of leading the team as captain and vice-captain respectively. Responsibilities have come standard with BCCI having Kohli removed as ODI captain and designated captain Rohit Sharma missing due to injury.

In a sense, the series could be an audition for a competent leader. It’s about who raises their hand and stands up for the occasion. If I get the chance it will be an honor and I don’t see a single player (who) would say no and I’m no different, Bumrah said of a possible captaincy. I look at this situation the same way… taking responsibility and talking to players and helping them has always been and always will be my approach.

Even if I’m not a vice-captain, I try to talk to some younger guys, I have a lot of discussions about what kind of fields should be set up and I will try to do that again, he added.

As a bowler, when I first came on the team, I asked as many questions as I could to the seniors and in this transition phase, if anyone asks me questions, the younger side, I will share my experience with them. And when a new guy comes in and gives a new perspective, we take that seriously too. The ODI series starting in Paarl marks the beginning of a new era for India. It’s time for the next generation to stand up and make sure there aren’t too many rude jerks along the way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/india-in-south-africa/players-responding-to-changes-jasprit-bumrah-allays-transition-fears/articleshow/88963915.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos