Best FIFA Football Awards: Full list of winners as Robert Lewandowski and Alexia Putellas take top prizes





Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowsi has been named the best FIFA men’s player for the second year in a row. It comes after he made Bundesliga history by scoring 40 goals in record time. He struck 41 times in 29 games to break Gerd Mullers’ previous record of reaching the milestone in 34 games. Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas followed up on her Ballon dOr success by being named the best FIFA women’s player. She scored 18 goals in 31 appearances for her club and shone as she helped her team win the Champions League. Chelsea took home both coaching awards, with Thomas Tuchel taking home the best men’s coach trophy, while Emma Hayes said she was so shocked after taking home the best women’s coach trophy in recognition of leading her team to a domestic treble. Football Lewandowski wins on a farcical evening at The Best, did Vlahovic say goodbye? The warm-up 3 HOURS AGO The London club was also represented in the Mens World XI with the likes of Jorginho and NGolo Kante, while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were also featured. There were places for England players Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright in the Womens World XI, which also included Marta and Alex Morgan – and, bizarrely, not Putellas. The Puskas Award for Best Goal was awarded to Erik Lamela for his daring rabona in the North London derby for Tottenham against Arsenal in the Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo received a special award for breaking the record for most goals scored in international matches. Chelsea’s Champions League winning goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was named the best goalkeeper in men’s football, while the award for best women’s goalkeeper went to Lyon’s Christiane Endler, who took the award the third time she asked. The Danish national team and their medical staff have won the FIFA Fair Play Award for their response to Christian Eriksen’s collapse during their Euro 2020 match against Finland. Meanwhile, supporters of both sides won the Fan Award for their emotional response and support as the worrying situation unfolded in Copenhagen. Christine Sinclair won the Special Award for breaking the all-time international goalscoring record after netting 188 times for Canada. The winners of the best FIFA Football Awards: Special price Christine Sinclair

Robert Lewandowski Special price Cristiano Ronaldo Women’s World XI Christiane Endler (Lyon), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Estefania Banini (Atletico Madrid), Carli Lloyd, Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Vivianne Miedema ( Arsenal), Marta (Orlando Pride), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC) Men’s World XI Ginaluigi Donnarumma (PSG), David Alaba (Real Madrid), Reuben Dias (Manchester City), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Jorginho (Chelsea), NGolo Kante (Chelsea), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United ) ), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Lionel Messi (PSG) Football Lewandowski beats Messi to best men’s FIFA player award 12 HOURS AGO Football 2021 FIFA Best Awards LIVE Coverage – Lewandowski, Putellas Win Top Awards ONE DAY AGO

