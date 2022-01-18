2022 Olympic men’s hockey team is reminiscent of ‘Miracle on Ice’

MINNESOTA, USA It’s hard to believe that 41 years have passed since the Miracle on Ice in 1980.

We know it as the legendary moment in American hockey when a group of young college players shocked the world and won gold. As we look ahead to the upcoming Winter Games, it’s hard to ignore some of the striking similarities this year’s team has with that historic team.

Minnesota hockey legend Lou Nanne was instrumental in building that 1980 team. In some ways, he says this new 2022 team has an even bigger challenge ahead of it.

“[In] 1980 you have a team in June; you had six months. They played 60 games and played together for six months, got to know each other and had a lot more time to prepare, Nanne said.

“If you play about 60 games together, it’s different from playing three or four days together and then starting a tournament.”

And there will be a known enemy in these Olympics.

Just like in 1980, Nanne thinks the Russian team will be the team to beat in this tournament, but they are not unbeatable like they were then.

“I would have to say that the Russian team would be the favorite because they have a lot of guys who play in their top professional league, the KHL, who will be on that team. The Russians have a lot of guys with experience, Nanne said.

Experience will once again be the great dividing line between the Russians and the Americans.

In 1980, all 20 players on the roster were college players, 12 of which had ties to Minnesota.

But this time there’s more experience on the roster.

Of the 25 players, 15 are college students, the rest have jumped in the minors and European leagues, and some have played a few games in the NHL.

And again, Minnesota is well represented with nine players who played college here or grew up here.

“I don’t think it will be a physical team. I think it will be more of a speed and puck handling and hopefully good goalkeeping.

Nanne says this will be the key to a deep run in the tournament this year.

The Olympics use a larger ice pack than most college and professional leagues, so the team with the best skaters and the best stamina will likely win.

“If you have skill and speed, and that’s what they have in the team, they will make it interesting,” said Nanne.

And just like in 1980, Americans today could use a bright spot in their lives, a team to rally behind, and a way to bring people together.

“You’ll see right away that people will be interested and see the Olympic team play. It gets interesting right away and hopefully they make a good run. They just have to give it a good chance and hopefully it works out well for them.”

The Olympic men’s team will play its first game against China on February 10.