Rohit Sharma or Ravichandran Ashwin must be emergency stop Test Captain | Cricket News







Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar and India 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh batted for star wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who slammed a hundred in the final Test, to take over as the new Test captain.

However, former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar recommends that, for now, anyone under Rohit Sharma or Ravichandran Ashwin should be the new skipper of Indias Test team as Pant and opener KL Rahul are not yet ready for the job. MUMBAI: Indian cricket is in the midst of a huge debate: who should be India’s next test captain after Virat Kohli leaves the post? At the moment, sources point to Rohit Sharma, who is already India’s white-ball captain in Kohlis place, as the top favorite for the position. Rohit was appointed as vice-captain of the Indias Test side before the South Africa tour, before a hamstring injury ruled him out.Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar and India 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh batted for star wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who slammed a hundred in the final Test, to take over as the new Test captain.However, former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar recommends that, for now, anyone under Rohit Sharma or Ravichandran Ashwin should be the new skipper of Indias Test team as Pant and opener KL Rahul are not yet ready for the job. I would appoint Rohit or Ashwin as emergency captain and take care of the future captain. Right now you need someone with captaincy experience and an assured place on the Test side. Rohit and Ashwin have established themselves in Test cricket,” Vengsarkar told TOI.

“Pant, Rahul or Shreyas (Iyer) need another year before they are ready for the job. Pant has proved his mettle but needs to work on his shot selection. Until then, one of them could be asked to become captain of India in the white ball format, and being the vice-captain in Tests, that way they will be able to observe and learn to lead the Indian team, he added.

TOI POLL: Who do you think Kohli should replace as India Test captain?

In 2007, Vengsarkar, who was then the chairman of the selection committee, and his panel had appointed then-experienced leg spinner Anil Kumble as the test captain for the series against Pakistan when everyone thought MS Dhoni would be appointed for the job. We wanted to give Dhoni a little more time before he became the Test captain. He was already the cue captain and we wanted him to learn a few things by following Kumble closely. Kumble led India excellently during that period, he recalled.

The 116 Test veteran blamed previous selection committees over the years for the leadership crisis in Indian cricket following the departure of Virat Kohlis as captain.

It has been caused over the years by the selectors’ lack of vision to prepare a captain for the future. As we have taken care of Dhoni, they have not yet found the right man to replace Kohli as captain. I just couldn’t understand why Shikhar Dhawan was named as the captain of India’s tour of Sri Lanka last year, Vengsarkar said. Rohit is my choice. He still has a lot of cricket in him. Being the best batsman on the team today, he is a certainty on the side. He has the tactical skills for captain. He is a good man manager. He is an experienced, cool, responsible guy. All this talk of giving someone a captain’s armband for a decade is nonsense, said former Mumbai captain and chief selector Milind Rege.

Rege was also critical of KL Rahuls captaincy during the second Test against South Africa at Wanderers, which India lost. Captaining India is not easy. Rahul, I thought, was found wanting as a captain. His inexperience as captain of a team leading an IPL team is completely different from captaining a team in a test match. You could have waited before asking him to lead the team in a test. A vice captain doesn’t have to automatically become the captain, Rege explained.

However, Pant has his supporters.

Now is the perfect time to make him Test Captain. Hes 24, and in fine shape and could be a long term option. Captaining could also bring out the best in him, said ex-selector Sarandeep Singh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/rohit-sharma-or-ravichandran-ashwin-must-be-stop-gap-test-captain/articleshow/88964501.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos