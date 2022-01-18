Tennis Australia sign breaks silence to praise Craig Tiley after Novak Djokovic saga | Novak Djokovic





Tennis Australia’s board of directors has come out to support its pressured chief executive, Craig Tiley, while acknowledging it deeply regrets the distraction Novak Djokovic’s deportation has caused to other Australian Open players. The Jayne Hrdlicka-led board, which has been silent for the two weeks of the scandal, finally broke silence on Tuesday night to note that it was overturning the decision of the immigration minister and Australia’s federal court’s finding to grant Djokovics visa. and visa revocation. then rejecting his offer to restore it. Tennis Australia has been working closely with both the federal and Victorian governments over the past year to deliver a Covid-safe Australian Open for its players, staff and fans, the board said in a statement. Participating in a major international sporting event during a global pandemic that continues to evolve and challenge us all is very demanding for all stakeholders. The board and member associations commend the CEO of Tennis Australia and the entire Tennis Australia team for their hard work and dedication to delivering a spectacular summer of tennis. Tiley, who is also the tournament director, has been in the firing line over Tennis Australia’s role in allowing the unvaccinated Djokovic to fly to Melbourne in the belief that a medical waiver approved by TA and an independent expert panel of the Victorian government would be sufficient to enter Australia. Tiley, who has not spoken publicly since Djokovic left the country Sunday night, has faced calls to resign over the crisis that sparked an international diplomatic tit-for-tat and highly charged domestic political fingering. Australian tennis great John Newcombe has questioned the board’s absence throughout the saga, while former TA president Steve Healy demanded an explanation of what it knew. Surely the board knew that? They should have been, Healy told Nine. It’s such a big reputational risk, not just in terms of the tournament, but in the relationship with the government. If it was just run by management I would say why wasn’t the board involved? The board ultimately has the power to terminate Tileys’ employment, but any suggestion it would make appears to have been rejected. Tuesday’s lengthy statement in stark contrast to Sunday’s short and belated tweet mentioned Tennis Australias achievements in hosting one of the world’s biggest sporting events, but also addressed the issue that has overshadowed the first grand slam of the year. As an Australian tennis family, we recognize that the recent events have been a major distraction for everyone, and we deeply regret the impact this has had on all players. There are always lessons to be learned, and we will review all aspects of our preparation and implementation to inform our schedule, as we do every year. That process always begins once the Australian Open champions have collected their trophies.

