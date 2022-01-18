How will the Olympic break affect Boston College Men’s Hockey?





The Winter Olympics are coming up in a few weeks and the Boston College men’s hockey team is sending two players to compete. Junior defenseman Drew Helleson and senior striker Marc McLaughlin will play for Team USA with a number of other college hockey players as the NHL does not participate in the games. The BC season does not pause during the Olympics, however, as the Eagles have six games between February 4 and 20, including both Beanpot games and four Hockey East games. There are also a few games just before and after those two weeks that the players may miss due to travel or practice time with the national team. The absences will hurt BC as McLaughlin and Helleson are both in the team’s top four scorers. McLaughlin’s 16 goals currently lead the team and account for more than 20% of Boston College’s goals this season. The Eagles have been very thin as a striker this season and so far have relied mostly on McLaughlin, Jack McBain and one or two others for their scoring. It’s not as bad as a few seasons ago when it was pretty much just the line of David Cotton, Logan Hutsko and Julius Mattila who could score, but it’s not much better. The bottom six are largely impressed, and without McLaughlin for a few weeks, someone will have to step up. The two names Id are looking to contribute more are sophomore Trevor Kuntar and Colby Ambrosio. Neither has been bad this season, but it’s probably fair to say they’re both a little underwhelmed. Kuntar has five goals and eight assists so far, while Ambrosio has seven goals and six assists. Those are plenty of numbers for role players, but BC will need them a little more than role players while McLaughlin is away. It would also be nice if Brandon Kruse would score a few more goals. He has played well this season, with 17 points in 21 games, but he has only scored two goals and without McLaughlin, it would be a good time for him to pick up a few more. It also gets interesting on the blue line as Drew Helleson plays huge minutes in every situation. Helleson has two goals and 15 assists in his 20 appearances so far this season, already a career high. He will be hard to replace, but BC has a few options on their roster that can step in and play some third-line minutes. Freshman Cade Alami has seen some action lately and has skated in six games so far this season, including the last two against UNH. Junior Mitch Andres has also seen plenty of action this season, albeit mostly in a limited role as seventh defender. Neither Andres nor Alami really look like someone who could play in the top two right now, but the Eagles should be able to play with a top four of Marshall Warren, Jack St. Ivany, Eamon Powell and Aidan hreschuk. As with McLaughlin up front, Hellesons’ absence will be felt in every game, and someone else will step up and contribute more to keep things from really derailing. The Eagles really have no room for error after their recent losing streak, and two weeks without some of their key players won’t make things any easier going forward.

