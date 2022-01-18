Novak Djokovic news LIVE: World No 1s French Open in doubt as Tennis Australia breaks the silence





Novak Djokovic arrives at Belgrade airport after being deported The Australian Open continues without Novak Djokovic after the saga over the defending champion’s men’s visa finally came to an end on Sunday night. After the Australian immigration minister last week used his discretion to cancel Djokovics’ visa for a second time, the decision was upheld by three judges in an appeal, who found the presence of world number 1s could be counterproductive to vaccination attempts by others. . Djokovic was deported on Sunday and returned to his native Belgrade, where he will now take some time to rest and recover before commenting further. However, the Serb is already facing further issues over his vaccination status, with France’s sports minister announcing that athletes would not be exempted from the country’s Covid pass, casting doubt on Djokovic’s participation in Roland Garros. The vaccination pass has been accepted. Once the law is promulgated, it will be mandatory to enter public buildings already subject to the health pass (stadium, theater or lounge) for all spectators, practitioners, French or foreign professionals, Roxana Maracineanu wrote on Twitter. Follow all the latest news, comments and updates as the Australian Open continues. Novak Djokovic latest Show last update



1642501743 Australian Open 2022: Raducanu waits for De Minaur Raducanu vs Stephens is the final match in the first round at Margaret Court Arena. However, the pair of US Open champions are still waiting for the outcome of the penultimate match. Australia’s No. 32 seed Alex De Minaur lost the first set to Lorenzo Musetti, but has since recovered in style. He leads by two sets to one and just broke the Italians in the fourth set to take the win. Tom KershawJanuary 18, 2022 10:29 AM 1642501542 Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios sails past Broady It was a routine win for Nick Kyrgios in the end. He broke straight into the first two sets and his own serve was absolutely brilliant. Broady played well after qualifying but it would always be a tough question for the Briton. Kyrgios will have the crowd on his side again, but he will run into it in the second round. He then takes on world No. 2 and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in what will be a pulse-pounding match. Tom KershawJanuary 18, 2022 10:25 am 1642501212 Australian Open 2022: Sabalenka survives fear Aryna Sabalenka is safely through to the second round but not without a scare. The number 2 of the series lost the first set against Australian wildcard Storm Sanders and was even left with a break in the second. However, she produced a great response to break back and equalize before dominating the deciding set. She will then face Xinyu Wang. Tom KershawJanuary 18, 2022 10:20 am 164200514 Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios plays in front of the crowd Never one to risk being understated, this magical moment from Nick Kyrgios earned him an early break against British qualifier Liam Broady. The Australian is now breaking up in the third and approaching victory. Tom KershawJanuary 18, 2022 10:08 1642500406 Australian Open 2022: Fernandez eliminated in first round Emma Raducanus’s opponent in that famous US Open final last September, Leylah Fernandez, endured a difficult return to the grand slam podium. The 19-year-old was defeated overnight in her first round match against Maddison Inglis Raducanu will try to avoid the same fate when she takes on Sloane Stephens, and the pair are expected on the job for the next hour. Tom KershawJanuary 18, 2022 10:06 am 1642499304 Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios wins second set From Kyrgios there have been no such wavers. The Australian was in full splendor from the start and closed the second set with another thunderous ace. Tom KershawJanuary 18, 2022 09:48 1642499220 Australian Open 2022: Sabalanka wins second set That’s much better from Sabalenka, who really struggled against Sanders. The number 2 series breaks the Australians’ serve and has the chance to serve out the second set at 5-3. She races to a 40-0 lead, wobbles with a double fault, but then manages to close it and level up an exciting game. Tom KershawJanuary 18, 2022 09:47 1642498905 Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios 5-4 Broady Kyrgios is soaking up every minute of the crowd’s support. They mimic Cristiano Ronaldos Siuuu’s celebration in response to the Australians’ imaginative shotmaking, he further sharpens them with some back and forth and then closes the game with an ace. After a quick grab from Broady at 15, Kyrgios now serves for the second set. Tom KershawJanuary 18, 2022 09:41 1642498763 Australian Open 2022: Sabalanka 4-3 Sanders Sabalenka is towed into very deep water by Sanders. She was already behind with a set against the number 128 in the world, but got a break in the second before fighting back. On a 3-3 serve, the number 2 seed is then forced to save two more breakpoints in another grueling game. Tom KershawJanuary 18, 2022 09:39 1642498360 Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios 4-2 Broady Broady holds out bravely, but struggles with Kyrgios’ power. The Australian has won 86% of the points on his first serve and has landed 12 aces. He is a break and a set up. Tom KershawJanuary 18, 2022 09:32

