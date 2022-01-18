Bally Sports North Coverage Plans for Minnesota’s 16th Annual Hockey Day





In partnership with the Minnesota Wild, Bally Sports North has announced plans for Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM), presented by UnitedHealthcare, which will take place on Saturday, January 22, starting at 9:00 AM. Highlighted by more than 14 hours of uninterrupted hockey programming, the network will broadcast a variety of Hockey Day content, two high school games, one collegiate game, and the Minnesota Wild vs. Broadcasting Chicago Blackhawks match-up from Xcel Energy Center during rush hour. The day will conclude with the debut of Becoming Wild: Winter Classic. Hockey Day Minnesota programming will be anchored from a Hockey Day set at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, Minnesota. Throughout the afternoon, the Bally Sports North team will introduce viewers to a variety of special features and reports from across the state of Hockey.

Bally Sports North will be reporting an entire team of on-air talent throughout the day, including Ryan Carter, Ben Clymer, Marney Gellner, Kevin Gorg, Anthony LaPanta, Audra Martin, Gigi Marvin, Conner Onion, Mark Parrish, Katie Storm and Wes walz. Viewers may also recognize a familiar face when Minnesota-born Jamie Hersch hosts Hockey Day in Mankato. Hersch currently hosts “On The Fly” from NHL Network. Broadcast schedule: 09:00 Minnesota Hockey Day – Live 9:30 a.m. Girls High School Hockey: Andover vs. Edina 11:30am Minnesota Hockey Day – Live 1:00 p.m. Boys High School Hockey: East Grand Forks vs. Prior Lake 3:00 PM Minnesota Hockey Day – Live 4:30 PM CCHA Hockey: St. Thomas vs. Minnesota State 19:00 Minnesota Hockey Day – Live 20:00 Blackhawks @ Minnesota 10:30pm Wild Live Postgame 23:00 Going wild: winter classic Special Features: • Anthony Ford Story Anthony Ford’s dream was to “become the next Great”. Antony died in 2006 at just nine years old. A year later, the Mankato area started the ‘Anthony Ford Fund’. The goal is to provide affordable hockey to help grow the culture in the Mankato area. • Sights and Sounds pieces from earlier in the Week of the Happening in Mankato Part of the girls game on Wednesday night and part of the boys game on Friday night. • Gigi Marvin Interview with Hannah Brandt and Lee Stecklein Gold medalist Gigi Marvin sits down with former Team USA members and Minnesota Natives Hannah Brandt and Lee Stecklein. • Hockey is to me player-Tanner Hill Tanner Hill was introduced to hockey through Minnesota Wild’s “Hockey is for Me” program. He continues with a sport that he has come to love. • Shannon O’Hara . Foundation Rochester-born Shannon O’Hara was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 12. Nine months later (in 2012) she died. Shannon loved hockey. She lived her life with a positive attitude and focused on being a good friend and teammate. This foundation was established to continue her legacy. • From sweaters to stripes Ryan Carter sits down with the 3 Glassier brothers from Hutchinson to talk about continuing the sport they love by refereeing. • Minnesota Hockey essays We will be broadcasting essays from the three finalists in the Minnesota Hockey Essay Contest and announcing the winner. This year’s topic is: Everyone should play hockey in Minnesota because…. Other: The hockey community is encouraged to participate in the HDM celebrations by using #HDM2022 – select text and photo content can be included in the broadcast throughout the day. One- and three-day ticket packages for Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 are now on sale at wild.com/HockeyDay or for sale on site at Blakeslee Stadium.

For every goal scored on Hockey Day Minnesota, UnitedHealthcare donates 1,000 meals to Second Harvest Heartland.

Hockey Day Minnesota History Infographic: Attached The signature event will be broadcast regionally on Bally Sports North and via the Bally Sports app. Channel availability: www.ballysports.com/north Hockey Day Minnesota programming is broadcast on Bally Sports North and streamed live on the Bally Sports app and ballysports.com when a consumer authenticates through their pay TV service. The Bally Sports app is available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, and connected devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, Samsung and LG platforms, and Xbox one. Fans can also download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store, and Windows App Store Hockey Day Minnesota was created in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that made Minnesota the state of hockey. It is produced in conjunction with Bally Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that hosts each year. Past locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015 ), Duluth, (2016) Stillwater, (2017) St. Cloud, (2018) Bemidji, (2019) Minneapolis, (2020) and John Rose Oval, (2021). For more information, visit the Hockey Day Minnesota page.

