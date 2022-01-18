The former world table tennis champion made it to the semi-finals of women’s singles with a score of 3-4 and was bombed 11-1 by his opponent in the second game.

In 2022, the first international table tennis event, the WTT Dusseldorf Branch Tournament, launched the women’s singles semifinals. Ni Xilian, a 59-year-old former national table tennis champion representing Luxembourg, won the match ball in a decisive match. 3-4 (11-9 / 1-11 / 11-8 / 9-11 / 11-7 / 9-11 / 11-13) unfortunately lost to the German Chantal. This fierce battle lasted until the draw. In most cases, the score between the two did not open. The only second game opponent, Ni Xilian, returned a miserable 11-1. Ni Xilian is a former world champion of the Chinese table tennis team. He is one of the famous players like Cao Yanhua and Dai Lili. Although the strength of the duel at the time was far from Cao Yanhua’s strength in table tennis, she still won the women’s table championship and the mixed team at the World Table Tennis Championships. The double champion and runner-up in women’s doubles were considered one of the most important lineups for the table tennis team at the time. Ni Xilian did not give up his table tennis career after his retirement, but came to Luxembourg to start his “happy years of table tennis”. The 59-year-old grandmother is expected to play at the 61-year-old Paris Olympics. She also won bronze in the women’s doubles at the Houston World Table Tennis Championships. Singles are still competitive in Europe. This side event in Düsseldorf is dominated by local German players. There are not many famous players. Ni Xilian competed as seed in the women’s doubles match no. 2. In the quarterfinals, he faced the German non-mainstream Chantal. In the first game, Ni Xilian and Chantal tried each other and the result did not open. Until the 9-9 tie, Ni Xilian won the first game by scoring 2 points in a row serving and attacking. In the second game, Chantal gradually adjusted Ni Xialians’ quick break, and he found a strategy to press in a row and adjust his hand. Using the advantage of two poles to oppose Ni Xialian’s ass, he seized the opportunity to give the palm a gap, barely daring Ni Xilian to attack sideways with the palm. In the third game, Ni Xilian confirmed the quality of the hand block. There were changes in the cycle and rhythm of priorities, leading to an inaccurate judgment of Chantals in a stalemate, leading to constant errors. Ni Xilian key points still invoked to serve to seize the initiative. , and eventually took the lead again 11-8. In the fourth game, Chantal’s high-quality sequel pulled the ball and repeatedly penetrated Ni Xilian’s consecutive push line. The main problem in this game was that the passive situation of Ni Xialians at the end of the game showed that the straight block was dead and the way out was hard to find. In the fifth game, Ni Xilian started turning sideways and raised his hand on offense. Although the opponent backhanded him, Ni Xilian still demanded a handle to pull the ball and Chantal’s stalemate. Chantal needs another adjustment process for this change. In the end, Ni Xilian won the match 11-7. In the sixth game, Chantal and Ni Xilian tied the score to 9-9. Chantal took advantage of Ni Xialians’ offensive attack at a critical moment and won 11-9. In the seventh game, Ni Xilian won the match ball 10-9, but the key point Chantal fought and scored, and later won the match 13-11. Best seeded Shan Xiaona played in the semifinal against teammate Sabine Winter. The second match were Chantal and Balazova. The presenter of the German women’s singles occupied 3 seats, and the Slovakian doubles Balazova is surrounded by Slovakia. Won the women’s doubles championship and second.

