Sports
Payne’s No. 22 buffs fall short in OT loss to Oregon state
Corvallis, Oregon –In a back-and-forth thriller about overtime, the Colorado women’s basketball team fell 69-66 Monday afternoon at the Oregon State Gill Coliseum.
Colorado fell to 13-2 with a 2-2 point in Pac-12 game. The Beavers improved to 8-4 and 1-1 in conference play.
One team made shots and the other didn’t,” said head coach JRPayne. “That’s probably a super accurate statement because the boards were pretty even and we did some really good things defensively. But they made shots when needed and we didn’t.”
Movie Millerwas the top scorer for CU with 18 points, followed byMya HollingshedandFrida Formanneach with 13. Hollingshed led in the rebound category with 11 boards, marking her 20th career double-double.
Colorado stormed back into the fourth quarter after trailing five points early in the period. Oregon State’s Ellie Mack connected with a heavily contested jumper in the track with seven seconds left in regulation to settle things and take the game to overtime. Neither team was able to get into overtime, but the Beavers had one shot more than CU with a three-pointer from Talia von Oelhoffen and escaped with a narrow win.
“There is certainly no lack of competitive spirit,” said coach Payne after the game. “We played defensively and just didn’t have enough movement offensively.”
Von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 17 points and Mack followed with 16.
How it happened
Jaylyn Sherrodgot the score going with a pull-up jumper to give the Buffs a 2-0 lead. Both sides traded baskets in the first quarter and struggled to find a consistent flow on offense as Oregon state was a close 7-6 lead with 4:26 remaining in the first quarter.
Colorado then put in an impressive 6-0 run fueled by four points from Miller and a layup ofTayanna Jonesand the Buffs took a 12-7 advantage. However, OSU bounced right back and put together a 7-1 run of its own to end the period, including a layup from Jelena Mitrovic as time went on, and the Beavers held a narrow 14-13 lead heading into second. quarter.
In a sloppy second period, the Buffs took a 22-19 lead halfway through the quarter. As the half drew to a close, the Buffs struggled and went more than four minutes without a field goal as Oregon State took a 24-23 lead with just under a minute to go. Jones ended the CU drought when she sank a layup by contact to give the Buffs a 25-24 advantage. However, the Beavers would be the ones in the lead at halftime as Mack drilled a three-pointer from the left wing to give OSU a 27-25 lead.
AJ Marrote hit a fast running layup to start the second half and Beavers’ lead was to four, 29-25. The two teams switched baskets and a quick 6-0 run by the Buffs, capped off by a deco by Jones, gave CU the first lead of the half, 35-33. Both teams got on the offensive to close out the third quarter and free throws from Kennedy Brown and Tea Adams gave OSU a 47-44 lead in the final quarter of the game.
Oregon State looked like they were going to take off in the fourth when a jumper from Brown gave them their biggest lead of the afternoon, 49-44. But the Buffs fought back, forcing several turnovers and making some big shots — including two from behind Formann’s arc — and the Buffs took over 59-56 midway through the quarter.
“We went into an attack that I knew we would have an advantage with ball screens,” said Formann. busy because we couldn’t really pull together and make baskets. We just did what had to be done.”
The Beavers weren’t going to get away so easily, and back-to-back 3-pointers gave OSU a 62-61 lead with 90 seconds left. Formann came up again as she rode to the rim and bounced a shot into the glass, giving CU the lead 63-62. After a free throw from Formann, the Beavers got the ball back with 12 seconds to play. OSU wasted no time as Mack hit a tightly contested floater for the Beavers to bring things up to 64 with seven seconds left. CU had another chance and Sherrod nearly hit the winner of the regular season game, but her shot rolled over the edge and out, and the game was sent to extra time.
Peanut Tuitelesank two free throws to start overtime and OSU responded with a driving lay-up from Adams. Neither side could get anything going offensively in the extra period until Oregon State’s Von Oelhoffen hit a three with 18 seconds left to give OSU a 69-66 lead with 18 seconds left to play. The Buffs had one more chance to send the game into extra extra time, but Sherrod’s shot was blocked and the Beavers held out.
“We’re not the kind of people to hang our heads or cry about it,” explains Payne. “I just told the team that when it comes to a one-possession game, the game is decided in every possession. It’s every boxout, every execution, every free throw. No one is to blame. We just have to learn and move on.”
Turning point
Von Oelhoffen’s three-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime was the game winner and the Buffs couldn’t come up with an answer.
Next one
Colorado stays on the road as they travel to Tempe for a 5:00 p.m. Arizona State Friday game. The game can be seen on the Pac-12 Networks.
Quotes
JR Payne
About Oregon State’s winning shot
“She [OSU] had some major rebounds late, I thought they were huge. If you force Talia [von Oelhoffen] to miss a shot and then you give up an o-board and give her another chance, she won’t miss twice. We actually did quite well on the defensive glass against them because they are very good on the glass, but those last or two were crucial.”
onTayanna Jones
“We know Tay is one of our tallest and most athletic rebounders, so we knew she should make an impact today as Oregon State is the #1 rebounding team in the league. We knew her size would matter on the perimeter and I thought she had good shots and her six defensive rebounds were great – that’s what we needed. She also had three steals and no turnovers. That’s a really good line.”
Frida Formann
On the attack late in the battle
“It was really disappointing. We definitely felt like we shouldn’t have been in an overtime and last shot situation. We just need to be tougher and more composed and have a better IQ in those moments, but we’re going to learn from it.”
On the expectations of the team
“We lost to the number 2 team and then we lost here in extra time and we’re still super disappointed – that just goes to show what our expectations are and what level we know we need to be at. I think we just got it “We really need a short-term memory, just like when we won all those games. Now that we’ve lost two, this trip to Arizona is going to be super important to us.”
Sources
2/ https://cubuffs.com/news/2022/1/17/womens-basketball-paynes-no-22-buffs-lose-heartbreaker-in-ot-loss-to-oregon-state
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022