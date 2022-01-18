Payne’s No. 22 buffs fall short in OT loss to Oregon state

Next game: in the state of Arizona 1/21/2022 | 5:00 p.m. PAC-12 NETWORKS Jan. 21 (Fri) / 5:00 p.m. Bee state of Arizona History

Corvallis, Oregon –In a back-and-forth thriller about overtime, the Colorado women’s basketball team fell 69-66 Monday afternoon at the Oregon State Gill Coliseum.

Colorado fell to 13-2 with a 2-2 point in Pac-12 game. The Beavers improved to 8-4 and 1-1 in conference play.

One team made shots and the other didn’t,” said head coach JRPayne. “That’s probably a super accurate statement because the boards were pretty even and we did some really good things defensively. But they made shots when needed and we didn’t.”

Movie Millerwas the top scorer for CU with 18 points, followed byMya HollingshedandFrida Formanneach with 13. Hollingshed led in the rebound category with 11 boards, marking her 20th career double-double.

Colorado stormed back into the fourth quarter after trailing five points early in the period. Oregon State’s Ellie Mack connected with a heavily contested jumper in the track with seven seconds left in regulation to settle things and take the game to overtime. Neither team was able to get into overtime, but the Beavers had one shot more than CU with a three-pointer from Talia von Oelhoffen and escaped with a narrow win.

“There is certainly no lack of competitive spirit,” said coach Payne after the game. “We played defensively and just didn’t have enough movement offensively.”

Von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 17 points and Mack followed with 16.

How it happened

Jaylyn Sherrodgot the score going with a pull-up jumper to give the Buffs a 2-0 lead. Both sides traded baskets in the first quarter and struggled to find a consistent flow on offense as Oregon state was a close 7-6 lead with 4:26 remaining in the first quarter.

Colorado then put in an impressive 6-0 run fueled by four points from Miller and a layup ofTayanna Jonesand the Buffs took a 12-7 advantage. However, OSU bounced right back and put together a 7-1 run of its own to end the period, including a layup from Jelena Mitrovic as time went on, and the Beavers held a narrow 14-13 lead heading into second. quarter.

In a sloppy second period, the Buffs took a 22-19 lead halfway through the quarter. As the half drew to a close, the Buffs struggled and went more than four minutes without a field goal as Oregon State took a 24-23 lead with just under a minute to go. Jones ended the CU drought when she sank a layup by contact to give the Buffs a 25-24 advantage. However, the Beavers would be the ones in the lead at halftime as Mack drilled a three-pointer from the left wing to give OSU a 27-25 lead.

AJ Marrote hit a fast running layup to start the second half and Beavers’ lead was to four, 29-25. The two teams switched baskets and a quick 6-0 run by the Buffs, capped off by a deco by Jones, gave CU the first lead of the half, 35-33. Both teams got on the offensive to close out the third quarter and free throws from Kennedy Brown and Tea Adams gave OSU a 47-44 lead in the final quarter of the game.

Oregon State looked like they were going to take off in the fourth when a jumper from Brown gave them their biggest lead of the afternoon, 49-44. But the Buffs fought back, forcing several turnovers and making some big shots — including two from behind Formann’s arc — and the Buffs took over 59-56 midway through the quarter.

“We went into an attack that I knew we would have an advantage with ball screens,” said Formann. busy because we couldn’t really pull together and make baskets. We just did what had to be done.”

The Beavers weren’t going to get away so easily, and back-to-back 3-pointers gave OSU a 62-61 lead with 90 seconds left. Formann came up again as she rode to the rim and bounced a shot into the glass, giving CU the lead 63-62. After a free throw from Formann, the Beavers got the ball back with 12 seconds to play. OSU wasted no time as Mack hit a tightly contested floater for the Beavers to bring things up to 64 with seven seconds left. CU had another chance and Sherrod nearly hit the winner of the regular season game, but her shot rolled over the edge and out, and the game was sent to extra time.

Peanut Tuitelesank two free throws to start overtime and OSU responded with a driving lay-up from Adams. Neither side could get anything going offensively in the extra period until Oregon State’s Von Oelhoffen hit a three with 18 seconds left to give OSU a 69-66 lead with 18 seconds left to play. The Buffs had one more chance to send the game into extra extra time, but Sherrod’s shot was blocked and the Beavers held out.

“We’re not the kind of people to hang our heads or cry about it,” explains Payne. “I just told the team that when it comes to a one-possession game, the game is decided in every possession. It’s every boxout, every execution, every free throw. No one is to blame. We just have to learn and move on.”

Turning point

Von Oelhoffen’s three-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime was the game winner and the Buffs couldn’t come up with an answer.

Next one

Colorado stays on the road as they travel to Tempe for a 5:00 p.m. Arizona State Friday game. The game can be seen on the Pac-12 Networks.

Quotes

JR Payne

About Oregon State’s winning shot

“She [OSU] had some major rebounds late, I thought they were huge. If you force Talia [von Oelhoffen] to miss a shot and then you give up an o-board and give her another chance, she won’t miss twice. We actually did quite well on the defensive glass against them because they are very good on the glass, but those last or two were crucial.”

onTayanna Jones

“We know Tay is one of our tallest and most athletic rebounders, so we knew she should make an impact today as Oregon State is the #1 rebounding team in the league. We knew her size would matter on the perimeter and I thought she had good shots and her six defensive rebounds were great – that’s what we needed. She also had three steals and no turnovers. That’s a really good line.”

Frida Formann

On the attack late in the battle

“It was really disappointing. We definitely felt like we shouldn’t have been in an overtime and last shot situation. We just need to be tougher and more composed and have a better IQ in those moments, but we’re going to learn from it.”

On the expectations of the team

“We lost to the number 2 team and then we lost here in extra time and we’re still super disappointed – that just goes to show what our expectations are and what level we know we need to be at. I think we just got it “We really need a short-term memory, just like when we won all those games. Now that we’ve lost two, this trip to Arizona is going to be super important to us.”