ASU Football: Sun Devils lands former offensive lineman Chris Martinez. of the state of San Diego





The state of Arizona continued its hunt for offensive players on the transfer portal with the addition of former San Diego state offensive lineman Chris Martinez, according to his Twitter post Monday morning. Martinez, who has one more year to go, started all 14 games for the Aztecs in 2021, having played in just six games the previous four years. His first collegiate appearances were on the right defender, but he made the move to the left guard last year. According to 247Sports.com, he was a three-star high school recruit and the ninth guard in the state of California. As a recruit, he viewed Pac-12 South as enemies of Arizona and Colorado, and got an offer from Arizona, but got no interest from Todd Graham or Chip Lindsey in his brief stint as coordinator. Questions linger over the offensive line unit for ASU heading into 2022. Kellen Diesch (left tackle), Dohnovan West (center) and Henry Hattis (right hat) are all starters from 2021 who will not be returning. That leaves behind reliable security and seasoned veteran LaDarius Henderson, tackling Ben Scott and security guard Spencer Lovell as the Sun Devil lineman with novice experience. Henderson and Scott are locks to the starting lineup, but Lovell struggled to fill in Hattis, who missed part of the season due to injury. Assuming Martinez will start, given his full season of experience, he would likely take the right-wing of the departed Hattis. That leaves the left tackle and center positions open for grabs. It’s also not out of the question that veterans Henderson and Scott switch positions if necessary. Keep an eye out for Isaia Glass recruiting in 2021 to win the left tackle job if no more portal acquisitions are made. A local product through Queen Creek High School, Glass is a three-star recruit and the 13th-ranked Arizona player in his class, according to 247Sport. Weighing six feet and 285 pounds, and with a multisport background in track and field and basketball, he may just be the athletic piece ASU needs to power the first run. Martinez is the sixth transfer, fourth on offense, acquired by Herm Edwards and his company. With six transfers and six letters of intent signed for the 2022 class, it’s likely Edwards isn’t done maneuvering the portal this off-season yet. Where can the Sun Devils improve via the transfer portal?

