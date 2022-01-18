Murray wins Epic at Australian Open Return | ATP tour

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray scored his first Australian Open win in five years on Tuesday, when he showed his trademark fighting spirit, beating 21st-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5) , 6-4 to reach the second round in Melbourne.

Murray, who has struggled with injuries since he reached the fourth round as the top seed in 2017, found himself deep behind the baseline against Basilashvili in a physical clash, enjoying the Georgian’s powerful bases in a performance filled with guts and determination after three hours. and 52 minutes while demonstrating his big game mentality.

It is awesome [to be back]Murray said in his court interview. It’s been three or four tough years. I’ve put in a lot of work to be here again and I’ve played on this pitch many times and the atmosphere has been incredible. I’ve always had fantastic support and this is the course I thought I might play in my last game. But it’s good to be back and win a five-set battle like that. I couldn’t ask for more.

It is Murray’s second win over the 29-year-old in the past week, after beating the world number 23 in three sets on his way to his first tour-level final since 2019 (Antwerp) in the Sydney Tennis Classic.

The 34-year-old’s last appearance in Melbourne was in 2019, when he lost a year emotional match against Roberto Bautista Agut in five sets, with many fearing it would be Murray’s last hurrah at a tournament that he has reached the finals five times (2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016) due to his hip problem.

However, after another hip surgery, Murray has rebuilt himself and reached the tour-level quarter-finals in Metz and Stockholm in 2021 and took Top 10 wins over Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner.

The Scotsman, who broke Basilashvili nine times at the John Cain Arena, then takes on Taro Daniel after Japan’s qualifier defeated Chile’s Tomas Barrios Vera 7-6(5), 6-1, 6-1.

I’d love to have a deep run here if that’s possible, said Murray. It’s something I haven’t had at any of the slams since I came back from the injury and it’s something that motivates me. I’ve played some of my best tennis here over the years and I feel comfortable here.

Murray got off to a quick start against the Georgian, hitting with consistent depth to force Basilashvili into errors from the baseline as he advanced. In a frantic clash, with momentum swinging back and forth, Basilashvili leveled up his level in the second set, before taking three consecutive breaks in the third set at 2-2, with Murray earning two. lead again.

You May Also Like: Relentless Medvedev Progress At Australian Open

However, the wildcard struggled on the serve at the start of the fourth set as he started to look physically exhausted. Murray spent big periods of the clash running around the baseline to fend off Basilashvili’s heavy bases, but worked his way back into the 2-4 set when he started closing the net effectively to cut points .

Murray showed courage to save a set point on serve at 4-5, 30/40, hitting a powerful backhand cross court as they moved to a tie-break. However, Basilahvili was too strong in the break and hit Murray to force a decision. However, Murray changed the chessboard in the fifth set and played more aggressively as he took to the field to dictate.

Going 4-1 and almost home, Murray lost his advantage when Basilashvili equalized. However, the Scot kept his focus and broke again in the 10th game of the set to take another classic win.

Did you know?

It is only the second time Basilashvili has lost in five sets and won six times when he took the distance.