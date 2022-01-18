RPI men’s hockey rules out St. Lawrence 4-0 – The Daily Gazette





CANTON Freshman goalkeeper Jack Watson made a career-high 41 saves to lead the RPI men’s hockey team to a 4-0 win over St. Lawrence on Monday afternoon at Appleton Arena. The Engineers improved to 10-12-3 overall (5-5-0 ECAC Hockey), while the Saints fell to 5-11-4 (3-5-2 ECAC Hockey). RPI started scoring at 1:54 of the opening period, when sophomore James McIsaac buried a backhand shot on a breakaway for his first collegiate goal, and senior defenseman Kyle Hallbauer got an assist on the game. Freshman Reid Leibold made it 2-0 at 15:05 of the second as he scored his first career goal on another breakaway opportunity, also assisted by Hallbauer, who found Leibold with a stretch pass to push Leibold through the center of the ice. steer for a low shot into the left side of the net. The Engineers moved their advantage to 3-0 late in the second when TJ Walsh tracked down a loose puck in the right circle and zipped a pass to Shane Sellar’s tape on the left, who snapped the top left corner of the net for his fifth goal of the game. season. Ryan Mahshie closed the score with an empty-netter with a second left in the game. Watson (2-1-0) made 15 saves in the second and 22 in the third to maintain his first collegiate shutout. RPI 1 2 1 4 St. Laurens 0 0 0 0 First Period 1, RPI, McIsaac 1 (Hallbauer), 1:54. Sanctions MacLeod, SLU (hold), 6:44; Leibold, RPI (tripping), 12:23; Dorrington, SLU (high tack), 13:10; Erickson, SLU (slowing down the game), 17:36; Dubinsky, RPI (hooks), 17:55. Second Period 2, RPI, Leibold 1 (Hallbauer), 15:05. 3, RPI, Sellar (5) Walsh), 19:44. Third Period 4, RPI, Mahshie 5 (ua), 19:59 (en). Penalties RPI (slowing down the game), :40. Shots on target RPI, 12-9-4 25; St Lawrence, 4-15-22 41. Powerplay capabilities RPI, 0 of 3; St. Lawrence, 0 of 3. Goalkeepers RPI, Watson (2-1-0), 41 saves. St. Lawrence, Adams (0-2-0), 21. A 412. Referees Anthony Kenney, Kevin Graber. Frontiersmen Coby Munson, Patrick Woodward. Ladies Quinnipiac 5, Union 0 SCHENECTADY The Union College women’s hockey team fell to the No. 5 Quinnipiac 5-0 on Messa Rink. The Bobcats (8-2-0, 16-3-3) scored three goals in the span of 5:11 in the second period to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Two of the goals came in the power play. Sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Rinzel made 37 saves for Union (1-11-0, 4-18-1). Quinnipiac 0 3 2 5 Union 0 0 0 0 First period None. Sanctions Merlo, U (body checking), 16:37. Second Period 1, Quinnipiac, Peart 7 (Mobley, Cooper), 5:34 (pp). 2, Quinnipiac, Steigauf 10 (Reilly, Konigson), 7:28. 3, Quinnipiac, Steigauf 11 (Hoskin, Vorster), 10:45 (pp). Sanctions Friday, U (stumbling), 5:09; Michalicka, U (body control), 10:12; Merlo, You (stumbling), 15:20. Period 3, Quinnipiac, Cooper 2 (Mobley, Peart), 12:04. 5, Quinnipiac, Mobley 9 (Naud, Cooper), 18:44. Sanctions Greco, U (slashing), 6:50; Union bank (too many players on ice), 9:52; King, You (cross-check), 16:17. Shots on target Quinnipiac, 13-13-16 42; Union, 2-2-11 15. Powerplay Abilities Quinnipiac, 2 of 7; Union, 0 of 0. Goalkeepers Quinnipiac, Angers *8-0-1), 15 saves. Union, Rinzel (2-14-1), 37. A 55. Referees Daniel Gosselin, Jason Engelhart. Frontiersmen Matthew Potrzeba, Tim Waters. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: School Sports, Sports

