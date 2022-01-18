Full statement as Tennis Australia breaks silence on visa saga





Tennis Australia has broken its silence following last week’s events that led to world No. 1 being expelled from Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australian Open. Djokovic will not defend his title at Melbourne Park after losing his appeal to the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia. Immigration Secretary Alex Hawke’s decision to revoke Djokovic’s visa for a second time on Friday was unanimously upheld by Chief Justice James Allsop, Judge Anthony Besanko and Judge David OCallaghan. Although the statement does not mention Djokovic’s name, Tennis Australia said it has supported and respected the immigration minister’s decision to revoke the visa for Serbia. We want to make it clear from the outset that we respect the decision of the Minister of Immigration and the finding of Australia’s federal court over the weekend, the statement said. Australian Open 2022 has now started and our priority has always been to host one of the world’s biggest sporting events and ensure that we provide the best possible experience for all our players, the fans and the community. The Australian Open is a showcase of Melbourne and Australia and much loved by players from around the world. Tennis Australia has been working closely with both the Federal and Victorian Governments over the past year to provide a COVID-safe Australian Open for the players, staff and fans. The board and the member associations expressed their appreciation for the Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley and the entire Tennis Australia team for their hard work and dedication to deliver a spectacular summer of tennis. The statement added: As the Australian tennis family, we recognize that recent events have been a significant distraction for everyone, and we deeply regret the impact this has had on all players. There are always lessons to be learned, and we will review all aspects of our preparation and implementation to inform our schedule, as we do every year. That process always begins once the Australian Open champions have collected their trophies. The article Novak Djokovic news: Full statement as Tennis Australia breaks silence on visa saga appeared first on Tennis365.com.

