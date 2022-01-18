Golden Knights rested, ready for red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins | Vegas Golden Knights





LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — After a six-day hiatus, the Golden Knights return to action Monday night when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at the T-Mobile Arena. This will be home game seven of eight in a row for the Golden Knights, who have struggled on the home ice this season, winning just two of their previous six games. Thanks to a few reprieve north of the border, the VGK have an extended stay here at home, giving them more time to rest and reset as we approach the midway point of the regular season. “You don’t know how you get out of these breaks,” explained Golden Knights’ Mattias Janmark. “You have to be detailed; I think the coaches are trying to prepare us for a really good team here. We have to be detailed in our game and play simple hockey, get our feet in it and it should be fine.” “We’ve looked around the league and a lot of teams are stumbling out of these breaks, so we want to be the exception to the rule,” said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. “For me it’s the first ten minutes, not beating ourselves, not turning pucks, not taking penalties, getting our feet under us and getting our game back.” “The start is huge,” explains Golden Knights defender Dylan Coghlan. “We want to start the game with the puck, having that first possession. It’s one of the things we talked about at half time, starting more with the puck in the neutral zone, taking control of the game. We clearly had five days off, our legs are ready, the boys are excited to play, so it must be exciting.” The star-studded Penguins come to Vegas as one of the hottest teams in the National Hockey League, winning eight of their last ten games. Evgeni Malkin returned from injury more than a week ago and gave an already talented team one of the deepest midfielders in the NHL. “You have to stand up for a team like this. It’s not just the centers, they’re going to challenge every part of your game, offensive, defensive, special teams, that’s what really good teams do,” explains DeBoer. “This team from the last two months, if not the best in hockey, has been there. From a center perspective, it starts with starting with the puck, digging into face-offs, you have to get supported wins to help our center man and then in front of me you have three guys who can all control a line with Crosby, Malkin and Carter. It’s the one who comes across the boards should be aware of that and get the job done, attackers and defender as a five-man squad.” “They’ve been the best team in the league lately, haven’t played in a while,” Janmark said. “If we’re expecting a really good game, we’re going to have to do our best and play in great detail, stop their best guys and find our game. It’s going to be a tough challenge, but it’s also going to be a fun one.” The Golden Knights have not beaten the Pittsburgh Penguins on home ice since January 19, 2019.

