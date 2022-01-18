The Ashes: ECB apologizes after police called to intervene over noise complaint at England team hotel | Cricket News





The England and Wales Cricket Board has apologized and says it will investigate after police were called to intervene following a complaint about noise pollution at the team hotel in Hobart. Players and staff from both sides came together on Sunday night after Australia’s 4-0 Ashes win, which was confirmed when they defeated England by 146 runs on day three of the final Test. A music video appeared in which England captain Joe Root, bowler James Anderson and Australian trio Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey and Travis Head sat quietly at a table full of beer bottles. The group broke up when this was said and the local police will not take any further action. Sky Sports News understands England’s assistant coach Graham Thorpe recorded the video. Australia beat England 4-0 in the Ashes series An ECB spokesperson said: “During the early hours of Monday morning, members of the England and Australian men’s teams had a drink in the team rooms of the Hobart hotel. “Hotel management received a noise complaint from a hotel guest and, as is customary in Australia, the local police arrived on the scene. “When asked to leave by the hotel management and Tasmanian Police, the players and management in question left and returned to their respective hotel rooms. The England side has apologized for the inconvenience caused. “The ECB will conduct further investigations. Until then, we will not comment further.” A statement from local authorities said: “Tasmania Police visited Crowne Plaza Hobart Monday morning after reports of drunken people in a party room. “The guests were approached by the police shortly after 06:00 and left the area when asked. The police will not take any further action.” The footage shows one of the police officers saying “you’re too loud, you were clearly asked to pack” and “time to go to bed”. The England men’s team will fly home from Australia this week after a chafing Ashes series, in which they lost heavily at Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Hobart and only avoided a 5-0 defeat by holding on to a draw on the final day of the fourth Testing in Sydney. England Women’s all-rounder Nat Sciver was asked about the video’s emergence during a pre-series press conference ahead of the Women’s Ashes, which begins Thursday in Adelaide. “I have no idea what” [England men’s] rules they have lived by and what they have to do to go home,” Sciver said. “If one of them got Covid and then had to stay here for 10 days that would be a nightmare and maybe something that shouldn’t have happened. Everyone likes to have a drink at the end of a tour – maybe in a better setting would have been better , do not know. “In the past, when there was no Covid, players from different teams would enjoy a drink at the end of a tour and it would be a pretty normal scene so it’s a tough one.”

