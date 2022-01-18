Bethel Park High School football coach cancels training and assigns team to shovel snow





When Bethel Park High School football coach Brian Delallo tweeted about a change in his team’s training, he didn’t expect all the attention. Delallo’s tweet read: “Due to expected severe weather, Monday’s weightlifting workout has been canceled. Find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway. Don’t accept money — that’s our Monday workout.” “This is just something, one of the many traditions that we have and that we have perpetuated,” Delallo said. Delallo said kick training started with the previous coach more than a decade earlier, but he thinks he may have been the first to tweet it. He said his players quickly spotted the tweet and Delallo said they were already shoveling and sending photos early Monday. “He wanted us to have some sort of training and what better training than shoveling ramps,” said Braedon Del Duca, a junior who plays guard and tackle for the team. Del Duca and teammate Colton Pfeuffer went door to door together. just nice to get out here, help the community, just help others who need help,” said Pfeuffer, also a junior who plays wider receiver and safety. Dellallo said the scoop training is a way for the team to get the “It’s about the community, we talk about it all the time in our program,” Delallo said. “This is another opportunity we have to engage with our community in a positive way and give them show they are important to us.” Del Duca and Pfeuffer said they saw it working firsthand, when they knocked on a door, spoke to a homeowner and offered to shovel their snow. “She was excited she asked how much it was. We said it was free. She was all excited and grateful for it. It was just nice to see that,” said Pfeuffer. “We’d love to do it for everyone we can,” said Del Duca.

