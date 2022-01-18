Why the national table tennis is so prosperous? Liu Guoliang explained the reason in one sentence, the role of coaches and players is very important

Guoping has always been the absolute hegemony of the world competition. When Guotuan quietly won the first international table tennis championship, Guoping began to rise in the world table tennis arena. During this time, many famous players were born, such as Liu Guoliang, Kong Linghui, Ma Lin and others in men’s table tennis games, as well as Deng Yaping, Zhang Yining, Li Xiaoxia and other women’s table tennis players, and many of them were Grand Slam games. players. Be it the Olympics, World Cup or World Cup, national table tennis has won almost all championships. Sometimes Chinese players come to the fore, and coaches or spar riders who have nearly made it to the national team have multiple Olympic winners and world champions. “This is something very astonishing in the eyes of foreigners. Some people have asked why the president of the National Table Tennis Association is still prosperous. The chairman of the Chinese Table Tennis Association said: Since the beginning of the head coach training, the national table tennis player has been Olympic champion and world champion. How can other national teams compare? At last year’s Olympics in Tokyo, the five sports in which Guoping competed reached the final. With the exception of Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen, who knocked down Japan’s Mizutani/Ito Mima pairing in the mixed doubles final, the other four events in which he won the final championship were, and the men’s singles champion Ma Long also won the double Grand slam. , who becomes the real number one in the world of table tennis. Today, the national table tennis, which is already part of the Paris Olympics, replaces old and new players. At last year’s World Cup and World Championships, Fan Zhendong won the men’s singles in a row, and women’s table tennis has now completed the reform. Wang Manyu, Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha are now three-legged. Liu Guoliang once revealed to the outside world that sharing Guoping coaches and players is very important. In order for Guoping to remain competitive, the coaching staff must be optimized and the distribution of coaches must be configured wisely. Guoping is expected to complete the reform as soon as possible and explore new talent ahead of the Paris Olympics. National table tennis soldiers are expected to continue to perform well at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

