After seven years of hard work, toil and unwavering perseverance, Virat Kohli announced this week that he was stepping down as captain of India’s Test cricket team. Kohli, 33, led India in a record-breaking 68 Tests, winning 40 matches the fourth best record by a Test captain in history, the BBC said. Are Announcement came after India was beaten 2-1 in the series against South Africa. He may have left as India’s Test talisman, but Kohli has built a legacy that will live on long after him, he said. the guardand Anand Vasu. This Indian team can and will win abroad, under any circumstances, and his vision was to build a team that could win in Australia and England, with an emphasis on fast bowling that had never been seen before. In an impressive seven years as a Test captain, Kohli showed who was boss by letting the opposition and the world know every success on the pitch, Sanjjeev K Samyal said in the Hindu Times. Considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Kohli previously captained India’s in both Twenty20 and one-day international matches, CNN reported. However, he will continue to contribute as a player and help Indian cricket reach greater heights, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a rack. Kohli the captain’s age is over, but Kohli the batsman will remain, said the BBCand Suresh Menon. Perhaps the captain’s end will see the batter’s resurgence. Root: I want to turn things around Another Test captain whose future is in the air is England’s Joe Root. After his side was thrashed 4-0 by Australia in The Ashes, Root said he wants to stay on as England Test skipper but admits the decision may not be his decision. air sports reported. I believe I am the right man to bring this team forward, said the 31-year-old. I feel like going on and turning things around. If that decision is taken out of my hands, then so be it. After Kohlis’ announcement, I wonder what went through Roots’ mind when he heard this and what will be going through his mind in the coming weeks, former England captain Alastair Cook said in The Sunday Times. Only Joe will know and I respect his decision anyway. For now, Root remains as Englands Test captain but much improvement is needed. The 146-run loss in the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart doomed England to a tenth defeat in their last 14 Test matches, Sky Sports said. And only one win has been won in that time. At the moment we are going through a very difficult phase as a group of players and the performance has not been good enough, Root said. But I’d love to have the chance to turn things around and for us to start with an English test team performing.

