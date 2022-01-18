What Does Dawand Jones’ Return Mean For Ohio State’s Soccer Violation In 2022?

COLUMBUS, Ohio With Dawand Jones delaying NFL opportunities to stay with Ohio State Football into 2022, the Buckeyes have an impressive anchor to the right side of their offensive line.

They also have a high prospect of going left in Paris Johnson Jr. (Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson suggested ahead of the Rose Bowl that a left-wing tackle competition could ensue, but anything other than the above result would be a surprise.)

So with those two spots locked, OSU can move on to figuring out what will happen in the three inner spots.

But first, some appreciation for how much Jones helps this offense in 2022.

His frustration with his performance in the Michigan game and his contribution to the loss was apparent when he spoke to reporters prior to the trip to Pasadena. After 11 games building his case as one of the nation’s best tackles, Jones sputtered mentally and physically and, like several other Buckeyes, picked a bad day for arguably the worst game of his career.

But before that, Jones kept his side of the line walled and made sure CJ Strouds had minutes in the bag. That bodes well for the quarterback’s connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the one he’s building with Marvin Harrison, Julian Fleming and Emeka Egbuka.

Still, Jones is perhaps even more of an asset as a runblocker. With his former Division I basketball prospects and a surprising acceleration for a man his size, he can lead the charge beyond which TreVeyon Henderson can look for holes and big plays.

Pro Football Focus topped just seven offensive tackles in the block in 2021, and only three of those played on Power 5 programs.

I feel like I’ve gotten better at blocking running and staying vertical, Jones said in late December. … I have to come back and work on what I have improved this season.

So what’s happening inside? Matt Jones returns from his utility role as the de facto sixth starter last season. Harry Miller, who started at guard and was due to start in the middle, is returning from a season that was lost to injury. Luke Wypler took over in the middle and debuted with a strong season as a freshman redshirt.

Now throw in Donovan Jackson, a former five-star, top-20 prospect who could also be ready to contribute as a sophomore.

Regardless of the outcome of the Rose Bowl against Utah, the Ohio States offensive line would be wearing a public chip on its shoulder by 2022. Jones said he didn’t feel the performance was accurately encapsulated or his performance throughout the season.

Now he has the chance to prove it.

Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

–

More Buckeyes Coverage

Ohio State Basketball Drops to No. 19 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll

Keith Sampson Jr., 2023 4-star DL, puts Ohio State football in its top five: Buckeyes Recruiting Roundup

Ohio State basketball beats Penn State, 61-56, despite poor shooting performance

How Tim Walton and Perry Eliano Became Ohio State’s New Secondary Coaches?

Has Harrison revealed plans to return in 2022?

How Walton and Eliano Became New Secondary Coaches

Ohio State Evaluates 2023 OL Jamaal Jarrett For Offer

Wisconsin rising easily outpaces Buckeyes

Why basketball potential rests on Liddell, Branham

What coaching overhaul means for 2022: Baird

Perry Eliano Hired From Cincinnati To Coach OSU Secondary

Coombs not returning to coaching staff

Former OSU captain and NFL assistant Tim Walton joins defensive staff

LB coach Washington not expected back

Future Football Schedules to 2026