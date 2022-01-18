Tennis Australia assesses preparation for Australian Open after Novak Djokovic .’s deportation





The president of Tennis Australia said he regretted the impact of the controversy on all players It said: “There are always lessons to be learned, and we will review all aspects of our preparation and implementation” In a statement from Tennis Australia chairman Jayne Hrdlicka said board members “deeply regret” the events of the past two weeks. Djokovic, the world’s number one men’s tennis player, was withdrawn twice in the run-up to the first grand slam of the year. In the statement, Ms Hrdlicka said Tennis Australia respects the decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, who has revoked the Serb’s visa, and the decision of the federal court, which also marked Djokovic’s latest attempt to remain in the country. declined. “Tennis Australia has been working closely with both the Federal and Victorian Governments over the past year to deliver a COVID-safe Australian Open for the players, staff and fans,” she said. “As an Australian tennis family, we recognize that the recent events have been a major distraction for everyone, and we deeply regret the impact this has had on all players. “There are always lessons to be learned, and we will review all aspects of our preparation and implementation to inform our schedule, as we do every year.” Jayne Hrdlicka says the board of Tennis Australia commends CEO Craig Tiley. ( Delivered: Queensland University of Technology ) The Australian Open has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two years, with international players requiring a two-week hotel quarantine period to play in 2021. A lot of attention in the run-up to this year’s grand slam was about the participation of Djokovic. Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Watch Duration: 1 minute 18 seconds 1 m 18 s Novak Djokovic lands in Serbia after the visa saga. In the statement, Ms Hrdlicka said the board praised the work of Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley and the team that organized the tournament. “Participating in a major international sporting event during a global pandemic that continues to evolve and challenge us all is very demanding for all stakeholders,” she said. “The board and affiliates commend the CEO of Tennis Australia and the entire Tennis Australia team for their hard work and dedication to delivering a spectacular summer of tennis.”

