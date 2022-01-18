No. 1 Womens Tennis records four wins on final day at Miami Invitational





CORAL GABLES, Fla. The number 1 women’s tennis team at the University of Texas took a total of four wins on Monday morning on the final day of the Miami Invitational at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. During the three-day event, the Longhorns competed in singles and doubles in an individual round-robin format against No. 8 NC State, Vanderbilt and host No. 24 Miami. The sophomore duo of Peyton Stearns and Charlotte Chavatipon started Monday with a 6-3 win against Vanderbilt’s duo Anna Ross and Holly Staff. The action then moved to the singles courts when Texas went up against host Miami. Stearns recorded her third straight-set singles win with a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win over Eden Richardson. Sophomore No. 40 Kylie Collins claimed a ranked win for the third straight day by battling for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win against No. 76 Isabella Pfennig. Chavatipon added an impressive 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 104 Daevenia Achong. Stearns and Collins each finished a perfect 3-0 in singles, while Chavatipon and sophomores Malaika Rapolu both set 2-1 records in singles during the Miami Invitational. Texas returns to action when it hosts Texas State to open the 2022 double competition season on Sunday, January 23. First service is scheduled for 3:00 PM Central at the Texas Tennis Center. Miami Invitational Results Monday January 17 Doubles (Texas vs. Vanderbilt) Charlotte Chavatipon / Peyton Stearns (UT) def. Anna Ross / Holly Staff (VU), 6-3 Marcella Cruz / Yufei Long (VU) beats. Kylie Collins / Malaika Rapolu (UT), 6-4 Dasha Kourkina / Anessa Lee (VU) beats. Simran Kortikere / Gabby Cusano (UT), 6-2 Singles (Texas vs Miami) Peyton Stearns (UT) def. Eden Richardson (UM), 6-3, 6-2 #40 Kylie Collins (UT) def. #76 Isabella Penny (UM), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 Charlotte Chavatipon (UT) def. #104 Daevenia Achong (UM), 6-2, 6-4 Audrey Boch-Collins (UM) beats. #117 Malaika Rapolu (UT), 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 Diana Khodan (UM) beats. Simran Kortikere (UT), 6-1, 6-2 Maya Hold (UM) beats. Gabby Cusano (UT), 6-2, 6-1

