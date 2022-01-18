Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi outweighs Virat Kohli’s decision to stop testing

A day after India’s Test series defeat to South Africa, Virat Kohli announced that he had decided to step down as captain of the Test team. India, which has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-game series, has lost the last two Tests and lost the series 1-2 against the Proteas. Virat’s announcement came as a shock to many and several former and current cricketers shared their views on the matter. Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi is the latest addition to this list.

During a discussion on Samaa TV, Afridi spoke of Virat’s decision to leave the Test captaincy.

According to him, Virat Kohli made the right decision and said the 33-year-old batter led the team very well during his seven-year stint as captain of the team in the longest format.

“It’s fine, in my opinion. Virat has played a lot of cricket and led the team very well. I think this is the right decision,” said the experienced all-rounder.

Afridi said “there comes a phase” when a player cannot exert too much pressure, which affects their individual performance.

“There will be a podium where you can’t put too much pressure on it, and it affects your own performance. I think he’s been captain long enough and at a high level. Now, as a batter, he should enjoy his cricket.” added the 41-year-old.

Meanwhile, Afridi will now be seen in action during the upcoming Pakistan Super League season.

He will play for the Quetta Gladiators in the tournament from January 27.