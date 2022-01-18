Premier Hockey Federation raises salary cap by 150 percent with $25 million investment

Professional hockey for women in North America has received a financial kick-start that is as powerful as it is significant.
A $25 million investment in the Premier Hockey Federation over the next three years will raise the salary cap by 150 percent, from $300,000 to $750,000, with $7.5 million earmarked for salary and benefits for the 2022-2023 season. In addition to full health care, increased salaries and control over profits with names, images and likenesses, athletes from each of the six teams will also share a 10 percent equity stake in their club.
The PHF is steadfast in its vision to grow the game into a new era that offers truly leadership opportunities for athletes in the sport who deserve to be treated like professionals, said PHF Commissioner Tyler Tumminia. This great investment through ownership reaffirms the strength of their commitment to be difference makers advancing the professional game so that our athletes can thrive as role models who continue to inspire the next generation.
The money, pledged by the league’s Board of Directors, will mark the largest one-time independent investment in the history of women’s professional hockey, the PHF said. In addition to the overall financial boon to the players, equity will allow the league to expand, modernize facilities and expand the schedule to 28 regular season games played for a chance to win the annual Isobel Cup .
The PHF has six franchises Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whtecaps and Toronto Six. The plan is for Montreal, Quebec, to be the seventh team, with more US teams to be added at a later date.
The Boston Pride, owned by Miles Arnone, was the first PHF team to be privately owned, but in the past 18 months the league, formerly known as the National Womens Hockey League, has evolved from a single entity structure to a joint venture. -fashion model .
PHF has a broadcasting agreement with ESPN+ in the United States and TSN in Canada. In addition, the league has a multi-year deal with The Upper Deck Company for the first set of women’s hockey cards, plus an equipment sponsorship deal with Warrior.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are proud to play a role in taking women’s sport to the next level by investing in the PHF, said John Boynton, Chairman of the Board of Directors. We see the PHF as a platform to address the inequalities facing female athletes. We also believe in the sustainability of our evolving business model and take our responsibility to build a platform that will grow this dynamic competition to historic heights.
