Emma Raducanu Cruises To Win At Australian Open Debut





Teenage US Open champion Emma Raducanu sent 2017 Flushing Meadows winner Sloane Stephens at the first hurdle out of the Australian Open on Tuesday, delivering devastating tennis in a return to form. Raducanu made history by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title in New York last year, but had only won two games since then. The 19-year-old was back at her best at the Margaret Court Arena despite a fight in the second set, beating American Stephens 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in a performance that will take her rivals to their feet notice. “Both Sloane and I really pulled it all off. I thought it was a high quality race with some great rallies,” said the 17th seed from Great Britain, who made her Australian Open debut. “I’m very happy to come through against a great champion like here. “It was a tough race for the first round, I had to work hard for every point and I’m very happy with that.” Stephens was only in 67th place, but had plenty of experience, reaching at least the quarter-finals at all four Slams. However, she has struggled in Melbourne since she made it to the last four in 2013, and has since fallen six times in the first round. In the first clash between the two players, the Briton got off to a blistering start and raced to a 3-0 lead with Stephens winning just two points. Confident and aggressive, Raducanu didn’t let the American into the game, pushing her across the field and producing some nice winners. Stephens was shocked and lost the first set in just 17 minutes. But she regrouped on the switch, earning five break points on the Raducanu service in a massive first game of the second set, eventually making it to the scoreboard thanks to a double fault. That one game lasted 12 minutes, just five minutes less than the entire first set. Stephens held the serve for 2-0 and then broke twice to win the set convincingly, improving her game dramatically and bringing her experience to the fore. But it was Raducanu who came out with all the weapons in the third set, playing as she did in the first, to blast away a double break before sealing the win. promoted She then plays against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic, who defeated Korean qualifier Jang Se-jeong in three sets. (This story was not edited by NDTV staff and was generated automatically from a syndicated feed.) Topics mentioned in this article

