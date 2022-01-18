Packers, 49ers no strangers to NFC Divisional round





GREEN BAY The Packers and 49ers have met three times before at this stage of the playoffs, but both teams have much more extensive histories in the NFC Divisional round. Since the merger of the league in 1970 and the advent of the division playoffs, in which the last eight teams in the league live for a Super Bowl berth, Saturday night’s game at Lambeau Field will be the 19th division appearance of Green Bay, while it will be the 24th in San Francisco. Notably, 17 of the 49ers’ previous 23 appearances have been at home, so this will be only their seventh away game. The disparity in their success rate is significant as they scored 14-3 at home but only went 2-4 on the road. The Packers have a similar difference to a 6-1 home record at this stage, but only 3-8 on the road. The 49ers currently have a four-game streak in the division round over the past decade, while the Packers have a three-game streak dating back to 2016. Coincidentally, the Packers’ first NFC Divisional playoff won after four consecutive losses (from 1972-94) to the 49ers, in San Francisco, in the 1995 postseason. This fourth division-round encounter with the 49ers will be one of the few are that the Packers have met an adversary at this stage, having seen Dallas five times. For the 49ers, 16 of their previous 23 division games came against just four opponents Minnesota (6), NY Giants (4), Washington (3) and Green Bay (3). Here is a list of the histories of both teams in the NFC Divisional playoffs (*indicates the Super Bowl has progressed): packers

1972 in Washington, L 16-3

+1982 in Dallas, L 37-26

1993 Dallas, L 27-17

1994 in Dallas, L 34-9

1995 in San Francisco, W 27-17

*1996 vs. San Francisco, W 35-14

*1997 vs. Tampa Bay, W 21-7

2001 in St. Louis, L 45-17

2003 in Philadelphia, L 20-17 OT

2007 vs Seattle, W 42-20

*2010 in Atlanta, W 48-21

2011 vs. NY Giants, L 37-20

2012 in San Francisco, L 45-31

2014 vs. Dallas, W26-21

2015 in Arizona, L 26-20 OT

2016 in Dallas, W 34-31

2019 vs. Seattle, W 28-23

2020 vs. LA Rams, W 32-18

Totals: 9-9 (6-1 home, 3-8 away)

(+in strike-shortened season, was labeled “second round play-off” but was the same stage as division with 8 teams left) *1970 in Minnesota, W 17-14

1971 vs Washington, W 24-20

1972 v Dallas, L 30-28

*1981 vs. NY Giants, W 38-24

1983 vs. Detroit, W 24-23

*1984 vs. NY Giants, W 21-10

1986 at NY Giants, L 49-3

1987 v Minnesota, L 36-24

*1988 vs. Minnesota, W 34-9

*1989 vs. Minnesota, W41-13

1990 vs Washington, W 28-10

1992 vs Washington, W 20-13

1993 vs. NY Giants, W 44-3

*1994 vs. Chicago, W 44-15

1995 v Green Bay, L 27-17

1996 at Green Bay, L 35-14

1997 vs Minnesota, W 38-22

1998 in Atlanta, L 20-18

2002 at Tampa Bay, L 31-6

2011 vs. New Orleans, W 36-32

*2012 vs. Green Bay, W 45-31

2013 in Carolina, W 23-10

*2019 vs. Minnesota, W 27-10

Totals: 16-7 (14-3 home, 2-4 away)

