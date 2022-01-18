Iceland Cricket digs in England and predicts they can beat Three Lions after flop Ashes show





While Iceland is famous for many things, including its volcanoes and glaciers, cricket may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you hear about the country. Still, Iceland has huge cricket ambitions. On Monday, they decided to publish it in a tweet, listing the cricketing nations they’ve beaten and a full-time member of the International Cricket Council they’d like to beat. However, the fact that Iceland decided to name the inventors of cricket – England – as the team they could predict in the future also seems to be digging a bit in the mold of the Three Lions. Notably, while England have rediscovered themselves in limited overs cricket and are the current 50 Overs champions and top contenders for the T20 World Cup last year, their form in test match cricket has not been great of late. England even faced a humiliating 4-0 defeat in the Ashes Down Under, failing to win a single Test. Their best result was a hard-fought draw in the fourth Test match of the five-game series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. England has been criticized for the result, but Iceland Cricket’s tweet can be considered funny and witty at the same time. Watch their tweet here: Nations we have defeated:

Switzerland Associated countries we would beat if we had the chance:

Cook Islands

Denmark

Estonia

Gibraltar

island of Man

Latvia

Saint Helena Full member states we would beat:

England — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) January 17, 2022 Iceland Cricket didn’t stop there but posted a series of tweets, all hilarious in nature. In response to reports suggesting that the English test team suffered from the presence of players in the IPL, the Iceland Cricket tweet stated that only one British-born player took part in the Icelandic Premier League. Before the English team members of their board could even respond, Iceland Cricket themselves funnyly apologized to the England and Wales Cricket Board. They tweeted: “Yesterday we named a number of national teams that we believe can be beaten, which caused outrage. We’d like to ask @ECB_cricket to apologize for our need to contextualize their form by comparison with our abilities and fellow minnows. Show some respect for the lower levels.” Yesterday we listed a number of national teams that we believe can be beaten, which has sparked outrage. We want to ask you @ECB_cricket to apologize for our need to contextualize their form by comparison with our abilities and the fellow minnows. Show some respect for the lower levels! — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) January 18, 2022

