Kyle Pitts Top 3, Cam Akers an RB1 and more – The Athletic

Is it ever too early to talk about 2022 fantasy football rankings? Be honest, you’re already thinking about goalkeepers, first round picks and sleepers for next year (this year?). So, while we’re just off the super-special-sized mega Wild Card weekend, or whatever it’s called, let’s have some fun and take a way too early look at the rankings for the 2022 season… rookies not included .

2022 QUARTERBACK GRADE COMMENTS

Aaron Rodgers, GB – While there are reports that fences have been (somewhat) restored, Rodgers could be on a new team. Still, it would be hard to rank him lower.

Deshaun Watson, HOU — Obviously there’s an overcast situation, and Watson could also be on a new team… or even still not play. If Davis Mills is the starter, he could be a sneaky twenty-year-old quarterback.

Trey Lance, SF – Even if he’s shaky as a passerby, the buoyancy is too great (see: Hurts, Jalen).

Jameis Winston, NO — Remember, Winston only had one game less than 13 points before his injury. Though Sean Payton and Taysom Hill can screw this up again.

Position Thoughts – It feels like a big two and then everyone from QB3 to Prescott is on a giant level. After all, there was only a 2.0 FPPG gap from Herbert to Prescott this year.

2022 RUNNING BACK RANK NOTES

Christian McCaffrey, CAR — Before you yell, I get it. injuries. Still, his five full games were 23.2, 22.2, 12.6, 21.1 and 21.4. This is a “if you’re not the first, you’re the last” choice, and there were countless managers who won 2021 leagues, even with a first-round failure.

Alvin Kamara, NO — If Hill is the quarterback, Kamara drops a little.

Cam Akers, LAR – Hello modern medicine. Akers is the new Exhibit A for best-case scenario for Achilles tendon injury return.