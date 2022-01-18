Women’s hockey rebounds with tight win vs. Cortland | Sport

OSWEGO Both goals during the Oswego State women’s hockey team victory on Saturday against SUNY Cortland were essentially identical.

First came Morgan Shines’ goal at 7:23 of the second period. Kyleigh Grugin skated in the attack zone after a pass from Sophia Kyrkostas. Grugin found Shines for a backhand cross-ice pass and Shines sent the puck past Cortlands goalkeeper Molly Goergen.

That put the game at 1-1 and it stayed that way after good chances from both sides. But as the third period drew to a close, Lizzie Burke gave a small pass to Ariella Haas in the neutral zone, skated into the strike zone and found Philomena Teggart skating in the slot.

Another cross-ice pass and deflection sealed the 2-1 victory for the Lakers and Teggart came away with the winning goal.

I don’t know how many more of those Phis are going to score, but it sure was exciting to see her get those, said Oswego State head coach Mark Digby. The children have been through a lot in the past few weeks. It’s amazing how things work out sometimes. The right person gets the right target at the right time.

While the Lakers got away with the win, it was a slow start for them. Digby said, ahead of the middle of the second period, Oswego state was a bit confused, due to the losses to Utica College and Plattsburgh State.

When Cortland opened the scoring early in the second period, Digby admitted he was a little concerned.

It’s hard to fight your way out of (that funk) when you’re chasing a game, he said. I was a little concerned that we would get caught up in our heels again. But I’m proud of them for the way they found their own energy in the second period.

After Cortland scored, a series of penalties came from both sides. Oswego State was called up to too many players on the ice at 8:14, followed quickly by a failure minor from Cortlands Grace Schnorr just 18 seconds later.

Oswego States Avery Webster was given a two-minute minor body-checking at 10:13, followed 13 seconds later by another too many players on the ice.

At 12:22 PM, Teggart was called for a cross check that left Oswego State sidelined for an extended period of time, including some extended five-on-three situations.

The Lakers killed everything, as did the Red Dragons when they took penalties at the end and the beginning of the second and third periods. Digby said it wasn’t about the X’s and Os of the penalty kill, but rather the mentality and willingness of the players to get rough and get pucks out of the zone.

That really resets our whole approach to the game. After that, we played damn good hockey, he said. Some punishments were willing to accept. It’s just the way we want to play. I understand. …I need to manage the bank better to make sure we don’t bring our team down. … That could very well have been the turning point in the game if it had gone the other way. I sure appreciate the girls released me for that.

Joanna Hiebert finished the game with 19 saves.

If you want to be successful at the end of the year, you have to be a great goalkeeper. Jo, she looked like herself again tonight, Digby said. It was nice to see her standing in a game where we needed her.

Oswego State (7-4-1, 4-3-1 NEWHL) travels to Morrisville State today for another league game, the first of three games against the Mustangs. Digby said that every league game is a huge improvement.

But, heading into the Morrisville game, it’s easier to talk about what needs to change on the ice after a win, rather than when the Lakers stumble against Cortland.

If you stumble today, you were sitting here talking about how we’re regrouping and what we need to do Monday to find out, Digby said. Now we can definitely teach because we have to be better, no doubt about that, but it makes it easier to teach and for the players to accept that we have a lot of work to do if you still win.