UoM sports | Free recreational badminton and table tennis event on Sunday 30 January

Are you looking for organized recreational racket sports? Our joint sports competition program with MMU takes place on Sunday in Sugden. These recreational leagues include table tennis and badminton, along with a variety of other sports.

UoM Sport and MMU are offering a free trial event for these leagues to begin semester 2. We invite you to a trial event on Sunday 30e January 3:30-5:30 pm at the Sugden Sports Centre. This event is run by the relevant sports clubs so you can find out about all the other opportunities to play badminton and table tennis at the university.

This event is completely free and all equipment is provided. Seats are limited, so sign up for any of the events using the Playwaze links here:

Sign up for badminton here

Sign up for Table Tennis here

Details of the next steps are below;

The full recreational competition program starts the week after this event from Sunday 6e February and you can register and buy your place through the online store here.

The full list of awards and links to the programs and competition communities can be found below.

Badminton

Entry fee for the badminton competition is 70 per double team.

All matches are set up for doubles matches and these can be mixed or single teams.

The Playwaze Community is here for full details of the standings and schedules.

Table tennis

Table tennis registration fee is 35 per person.

All matches are suitable for singles matches and is a mixed gender competition.

The Playwaze Community is here for full details of the standings and schedules.

Check out the full schedule of free activities offered through our Sporticipate program through Playwaze here. Everything starts from Monday 31st January and runs 10 weeks to 10e April.