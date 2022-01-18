Relationship with Matt LaFleur ‘all good’ for 49ers-Packers rematch





The last time Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur met was at the post-game handshake after Green Bay Packers’ Week 3 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers coach gave his colleague an icy greeting, sparking speculation about a relationship on the rocks. Ahead of Saturday Division Round Rematch at Lambeau Field, Shanahan dismissed any ill will toward LaFleur, noting that he was just annoyed that Aaron Rodgers could retake the lead on a 37-second field goal to lose the game. “Matt is my man. Matt and I are totally fine,” Shanahan said via the team’s official transcript. “I was pissed off after that game because that game just ended. That was a tough one. It took a while to get over but we’re good. I talk a lot with Matt. He did a great job I’ve been really happy for him , but that will stop this week.” The cold handshake coupled with the off-season chatter that the two coaches were upset over reports of the Niners’ brief phone call about Rodgers’ availability in a trade fueled the belief that their relationship wasn’t great. Shanahan and LaFleur worked together on coaching staff, dating back to Houston in 2008 when Kyle was an offensive coordinator and Matt an offensive assistant who just broke into the NFL. LaFleur then followed Shanny for four seasons (2010-2013) and Atlanta for two years (2015-2016) to Washington as the quarterback coach. Their paths have diverged since then. The two are meeting for the fifth time since LaFleur took on the head coaching gig at Green Bay. They have split the previous four encounters with Shanahan taking the lone playoff win (NFC Championship Game 2019). Saturday night’s clash includes two teams that have come a long way since their week 3 game. The Niners are 8-2 in their last 10 games, including Sunday’s road playoff win in Dallas. . The Packers, meanwhile, sit as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and are just as healthy as they’ve been all season heading into the weekend. “Yeah, I feel like we’re a different team now than we were then, like everyone else is,” said Shanahan. “I mean, you just start the year and you go through a bunch of different players. But football isn’t much different, both teams, schematically, play you play, concepts you run, the coverage they do. There’s a few small wrinkles when you look at teams at the start of the year and at the end of the year but most things stay the same it’s just nice to see when a team performs better when you feel like guys are practicing , play better together as a unit. And I think we’re in a better place now than we were at that time.”

