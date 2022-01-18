B1G Thoughts: Five Questions For The Indiana Hoosiers Football Team Before The 2022 Season

It’s officially football off-season, with some teams celebrating great seasons while others licking their wounds and mending their broken pride. Regardless of how the 2021 season ended, all 14 Big Ten teams must put it in their rearview mirrors and look forward to the 2022 season. There have been coaching changes, outbound and inbound transfers, players leaving for the draft, new schedules and new expectations. Off-season fans can dream of a successful campaign in 2022, and it’s up to each individual program to make that happen.

As that process has begun for the teams, as fans, we begin to ask the questions that programs must answer in order to be successful. So that’s exactly what was going to happen at Land-Grant Holy Land; Five questions for every B1G team to answer this off-season.

In the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, the Indiana Hoosiers went 6-2 (6-1 in the Big Ten) and were a conference vote away from representing the Big Ten East in the conference championship. Heading into 2021 there was a lot of hype surrounding the program, Tom Allen’s mantra and his love for each other had taken over college football. To say the Hoosiers fell short would be an understatement. IU finished the 2021 season 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten) and has many questions to answer this off-season, starting with these five.

What went wrong with the defense? How do they solve it?

Throughout his career, and especially at Indiana, Allens’ calling card has been his defense. He was not the flashy offensive spirit that his predecessor (the Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Kevin Wilson) had, he was hired to fix a poor defense that led to many gunfights and for the most part he was successful in reversing the IU defence.

In 2021, however, the bottom fell out; the Hoosiers ranked 71st in overall defense, 76th in passing defense, and 60th in rushing defense. They gave away 33 points per game and let opponents score 90% of the time in the red zone, good for 109th and 116th respectively. To make matters worse, they weren’t even good at taking the ball away, which was their calling card in 2020, finishing the season with nine takeaways and a -13 sales margin, ranking 128th in the country.

No matter what stat you look at, Indiana was just a downright awful defense in 2021. That’s a big shift and a blemish on a coach billed as a defensive guru. Frankly, Allen should be ashamed of his teams’ defensive efforts and if he has any chance of a successful 2022, the defense will have to be repaired first.

So the question is, what went wrong? And how do they solve it? Whatever the solution, it can’t be a lengthy process, there must be an immediate upgrade in 2022 or the Hoosiers may be looking for a new coach.

Is Connor Baselak the answer at QB?

Most years you could expect Indiana to fight defensively but struggle offensively and that’s in large part due to their quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. led the Hoosiers for three seasons, but will be most remembered as a player who never reached superstar status due to his tendency to get injured and stay put.

If healthy, Penix could spark his athleticism and keep IU in a game, but in three seasons he played in just 17 of the possible 32 games. It’s a shame because you never want a promising career to go that way, but that also highlights one of IU’s biggest failures. They spent three seasons relying on a quarterback who could never play all season, and were unable to develop a quality backup or land a spot starter in the transfer portal.

After another disappointing and injury-plagued season, Penix entered the transfer portal allowing Indiana to finally move on to a new starting quarterback in 2022. That QB will apparently be Missouri transfer Connor Baselak.

Going to be a junior redshirt in 2022, Bazelak has the potential to lead the Hoosiers for two or three seasons, bringing consistency to their quarterback room. Sure there were better quarterbacks on the market, Baselak has a 66% completion rate, but will have to cut his interceptions if he is to be a success at Bloomington.

Indiana is a defense team, they may not need a superstar quarterback to be successful, but will a healthy Baselak be a big enough upgrade over Penix to get Indiana out of the Big Ten dregs and into a bowl game? I’m not sure, but that’s a question they need to answer this off-season.

Has Tom Allen’s schtick run its course?

During the Indianas 2020 season, Allen became a college football favorite because of his love for each other mantra. Indiana won and their head coach openly expressed his love for his players. At a time when men don’t always show their emotion, it was refreshing to see Allen talk about his players and even shed tears for them in public. That’s all well and good when you win, but when you lose it becomes something completely different.

The most important thing a college coach needs to be successful in all aspects of his job is to be sincere and Allen may be sincere, but all schticks get annoying when you lose. When your defense can’t stop a nosebleed, or when your quarterback is injured for the third season in a row, you don’t care how much your coach loves you. If you go 2-10 and don’t win a single match at a conference, it can be frustrating when your coach is super positive and keeps telling you that he’s proud of you and that things will change eventually.

The Indiana administration has yet to determine whether Allen still has the locker room. That’s usually a bigger consideration in the NFL, because of the regular turnover of college-level players, but if the players on the team don’t respect Allen, they won’t listen to him, and if they don’t listen to him, they won’t play hard. for him. This coming season could have been a deviation, a departure from the norm, but they need to be sure of what they have and the 2022 season will help answer that question.

Is switching offensive and defensive coordinators enough?

After the 2020 season, Indianas defense coordinator Kane Wommack left the program to become head coach at the University of Southern Alabama. To replace him, they hired Charlton Warren, who lasted all season when he was fired this offseason, as was offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan.

After a dismal 2021 campaign, they wouldn’t go ahead without making changes, so the coordinators were expected to be the first to leave. The question becomes who will you hire for 2022, and if those hires aren’t immediately successful, what will become of Tom Allen?

Indiana will enter 2022 with former Minnesota defensive coach Chad Whit as defensive coordinator and former UMass offensive coordinator Walt Ball in the same position. For my part, I imagine Allen entering the season on the hotseat based on these hires alone. I wouldn’t hire an OC to run a program that ran 2-23 for the past few seasons, but Allen has now committed his future to these new coaches. Has he made the right hires and will they lead to huge sales in 2022? Well, gotta wait and find out.

What are realistic expectations of the program?

There are many important questions for Indiana to answer, but the most important is setting realistic expectations and goals for this season. The baseline should be a bowling game, but is a 6-6 season enough to renew confidence in Tom Allen? Do they expect to be annual contenders in the Big Ten East, just like they are in Northwestern in the West? Obviously 2021 was unacceptable, but the only way to judge 2022 is when realistic expectations have been set.