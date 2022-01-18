Sports
Australian Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios stuns tennis with outrageous act | Video
Nick Kyrgios is the ultimate showman and it took him just minutes to prove why fans were blown away by his Australian Open victory.
Nick Kyrgios was up to his old tricks on Tuesday night as he stepped down from his Australian Open in style.
The Australian wild child showed exactly why he is a fan favorite every year at Melbourne Park, as he defeated Liam Broady 6-4 6-4 6-3 and entertained the thousands of spectators at the John Cain Arena.
Kyrgios was on fire from the start. He broke in the first game and then delivered his usual trick shot with a twist – a sneaky forearm serve that went between the legs, if you don’t mind – in the second to lead 2-0 as he played against the crowd , encourage fans to get behind him and they obliged.
That ridiculous service came just after he fired a 220km/h bullet straight into Broady’s body, and the Brit couldn’t help but chuckle as he tried to get away.
British publication The Metro called the forearm tweener “absolutely outrageous” on Twitter, while Mikey Nicholson wrote, “Nick Kyrgios doesn’t care about your tennis serving etiquette.”
Sports reporter Matt Turner wrote: “New year, same Nick. Underhand serve through his legs in opening service game. Wow.
“Spin service through his legs. 1st service game of the tournament. Unreal skill and great entertainment.”
UK based sports journalist Michael Hincks tweeted: “Kyrgios is Kyrgios… Always the entertainer.”
British tennis writer Mike Dickson said Kyrgios “went full of Harlem Globetrotter on Liam Broady” and The Tennis Podcast added: “Nick Kyrgios: Serves 220km/h body service. Also Nick Kyrgios: Forearm serves tweener through legs, wins period. Never seen before.”
There was more of the same as the match went on, but a serve behind the back didn’t go so well. Supporters constantly shouted for Kyrgios to try more armpits, but in the second set he replied that he would stick to “one per set”.
The 25-year-old rolled through the first two sets and while Broady didn’t do much wrong, he just couldn’t get into the game as Kyrgios’ strength – and more tweeners from the baseline – allowed him to dictate the procedure.
The Canberra superstar held the fury in the third set as he stormed into the second round of his favorite tournament in the world.
Kyrgios was below par on his way to his first game at Melbourne Park. He had not played a single match until Tuesday evening in 2022, withdrew from the Melbourne Summer Set and had to withdraw from the Sydney Tennis Classic at the last minute after testing positive for Covid.
Those developments followed a quiet 2021, where Kyrgios played just eight tournaments – 0-4 to finish the year. But there were so many signs of rust in his first hit of 2022.
“I served damn well today,” Kyrgios told Jim Courier in his on-court interview. “I don’t know what I’ve done to this mob, because you’re a zoo now.
“I’m just happy to be here again. Obviously we’ve all had some rough years, so just to be back at the Australian Open – I’m just happy to be back here for you guys. Honestly, it’s so much fun.”
Just because Kyrgios hasn’t been on the track much lately doesn’t mean he hasn’t been in the news. The Aussie surprised many by supporting Novak Djokovic during his visa ordeal, even though he has publicly fired at the Serb for his behavior during the pandemic.
Speaking of being No limits podcast recently, before the final call was made to deport Djokovic, Kyrgios said he felt Australia was “already tarnished” by the saga.
“It’s like a ***show,” he said. “I wake up and it’s just reading the media and there’s something new every day. I feel like we’re just trying to fight things that aren’t right, it’s not about the vaccination anymore, it’s just about him not being here with the right visa or having his visa canceled.
“I feel like if it’s not, it’s something else. I just love it. I feel so sorry for him. Preparing for an Australian Open or a grand slam is enough for someone and the pressure that he’s so unique, he’s going for 21 slams, like Novak Djokovic the preparation is enough, and I feel like I have to deal with the media, already having a lawsuit, winning that, and now being held back from that, yet still trying to practice, still trying to prepare and now his visa has been canceled.
“It’s an absolute *** show. The way we handle things like this is just embarrassing.”
