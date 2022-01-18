50 Memorable Moments for 50 Years of Gardner High Hockey, Part 1

(Editor’s Note: This is the first in a five-part series.)

Gardner High School has a rich tradition of ice hockey dating back to its first season in 1971-1972.

In honor of the program’s golden anniversary, we searched the archives and spoke with former Gardner High coaches to highlight 50 memorable moments from 50 seasons of Wildcats hockey.

In each weekly episode, we reveal 10 retrospectives covering each era of the program’s five-decade run, focusing on its famous firsts, notable matches and championship wins, its outstanding records, talented players, and even some of our favorite quotes. of both players and coaches.

And where do we start our march to our 50 memorable moments in all? How about top of the all-time leaderboard.

The leader of the pack

Topping the list of all-time top scorers in Gardner High hockey history is No. 14, DJ Howard, with 85 goals, 109 assists and 194 points accumulated from 1986 to 1990.

Howard, now 50 years old, still plays hockey and still wears his number 14 when he plays for the Dave Richard Excavating team in a Thursday night men’s competition at the Gardner Veterans Arena.

High school hockey was a lot of fun, and I still have fun at my age playing with many of the guys I played in youth hockey with up to our senior year, said Howard, a great winger for some of the Wildcat’s best teams.

The Conquest of Nordman

As a freshman in 1983, Mike Nordman shattered the single-season scoring record with 21 goals and 29 assists for 50 points.

Nordman, who played just two seasons for the Wildcats before joining an elite junior team in Fitchburg, ranks 12th among all-time scoring leaders in GHS hockey history with 52 goals, 65 assists and 117 points.

The beautiful seven

In mid-February 1975, seven different Wildcat icemen scored in a 7-1 win over Palmer High, Gardner coach’s alma mater John Santucci. Lighting the lamp for the cats were Richie Jalbert, Ray Beauregard, Dave Hill, Tom DesBois, Billy Morgan, Yves Levasseur and Bill Richard.

A valiant effort

Jacques Gallant, a talented center, scored four goals, including the game winner with only 3:14 left when the Wildcats defeated Hudson 5-4 to capture their third consecutive Central Mass. Championship in March 1990.

Gallant, like his former teammate DJ Howard, continues to play at the Veterans Arena in a competitive men’s league.

Martin Magic

Early February 1985, senior goalkeeperPaul Martinset a new school record by recording his third shutout in a 5-0 win over Groton-Dunstable at the Wallace Civic Center in Fitchburg. Martin, with 21 saves, helped the Wildcats improve to 9-6-2 and move closer to a district playoff berth.

A rivalry begins nearby

On the day after Christmas in 1988, the first-ever Gardner-Oakmont hockey game was held before 1,200 fans gathered in the Veterans Arena. The Wildcats scored three goals in both the second and third periods for a 6-1 win. Mike Campbellscored two goals andDerek BrouilletandJim Moodyone each. Rob Thibaultwas the winning goalkeeper.

The first team goal

On Dec 23, 1971, Allen Ollie Beauregard scored Gardner Highs first goal at 9:20 of the first period in a 5-3 loss to Hudson Catholic. Beauregard finished the season with 10 goals and 9 assists, followed by Jim Gerde (8 goals, 4 assists) and Hervey LeBlanc (3 goals, 4 assists).

Jalbert fires a shutout

In late December 1999, Gardner goalkeeper Jake Jalbert, a senior co-captain, disallowed 34 shots to shutout a very good Shrewsbury team 2-0.

Jake was the epitome of consistency, said Gardner coach Kevin Magnani. He made some great saves. We knew Shrewsbury could make the high number of shots, but Jake was up to the task.

Back to March Madness

On the first day of March 2002, back in the post-season playoffs for the first time since 1997, the Wildcats upset Westboro 3-2 in the CMass Division 3 Tournament.

JuniorGreg Maillouxscored two goals and freshman goalkeeperShawn Rigginsmade 26 saves at the Northstar Youth Forum in Westboro.

After the game Gardner High coach Jean Guy Gagnon said, Shawn is about 5-foot-4, but he played tonight like he was 6-5 in the net.

Standing proudly between the pipes

The 2015-16 season ended with the Wildcats finishing 1-19 due to a staggering drop in the total number of skaters on the schedule. Amid all the losses, Gardner goalkeeper Clark Johnson was the bright spot with a total of more than 750 saves.

As a junior, Johnson made 38 saves against Fitchburg, 49 against Lunenburg, 45 against St. Bernards and a whopping 52 against Grafton.

I try to focus on each save. It is still a big problem to represent my school and the city. Its not all about winning, Johnson said.