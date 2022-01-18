50 Memorable Moments for 50 Years of Gardner High Hockey, Part 1

Connect with us

(Editor’s Note: This is the first in a five-part series.)

Gardner High School has a rich tradition of ice hockey dating back to its first season in 1971-1972.

In honor of the program’s golden anniversary, we searched the archives and spoke with former Gardner High coaches to highlight 50 memorable moments from 50 seasons of Wildcats hockey.

In each weekly episode, we reveal 10 retrospectives covering each era of the program’s five-decade run, focusing on its famous firsts, notable matches and championship wins, its outstanding records, talented players, and even some of our favorite quotes. of both players and coaches.

Where are they now:For the grand sum of $400, this man coached Gardner High’s first hockey team 50 years ago

And where do we start our march to our 50 memorable moments in all? How about top of the all-time leaderboard.

The leader of the pack

Topping the list of all-time top scorers in Gardner High hockey history is No. 14, DJ Howard, with 85 goals, 109 assists and 194 points accumulated from 1986 to 1990.

Howard, now 50 years old, still plays hockey and still wears his number 14 when he plays for the Dave Richard Excavating team in a Thursday night men’s competition at the Gardner Veterans Arena.

In 50 seasons of Gardner High hockey, no Wildcat has scored more points than DJ Howard (14) during his career from 1986-1990.

High school hockey was a lot of fun, and I still have fun at my age playing with many of the guys I played in youth hockey with up to our senior year, said Howard, a great winger for some of the Wildcat’s best teams.

The Conquest of Nordman

As a freshman in 1983, Mike Nordman shattered the single-season scoring record with 21 goals and 29 assists for 50 points.

Nordman, who played just two seasons for the Wildcats before joining an elite junior team in Fitchburg, ranks 12th among all-time scoring leaders in GHS hockey history with 52 goals, 65 assists and 117 points.

Mike Nordman hits the target during a 1983 Gardner High hockey game.

The beautiful seven

In mid-February 1975, seven different Wildcat icemen scored in a 7-1 win over Palmer High, Gardner coach’s alma mater John Santucci. Lighting the lamp for the cats were Richie Jalbert, Ray Beauregard, Dave Hill, Tom DesBois, Billy Morgan, Yves Levasseur and Bill Richard.

‘Part of our family’:Avid hockey fan Osowski lends a helping hand as Gardner’s team manager

