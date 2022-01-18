Rose Ayling-Ellis Co-Stars Praise Her After Incredible Tour Change — And Fans Are Excited



















January 18, 2022



Emmy Griffiths

Sara Davies praised the EastEnders actress

Rose Ayling-Ellis‘ Strictly Come Dancing co-star Sara Davies has taken to Instagram to praise the EastEnders actress for making an amazing change to the upcoming dance tour. MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis tries to hand-feed Giovanni Pernice in hilarious video ahead of tour start Sharing a photo of herself with Rose along with their fellow cast members for the tour, including Maisie Smith and Johannes Rabede, she wrote: “As if I needed one more reason to be more proud of the brilliant and talented @rose.ae! The @strictlycomedancinglive tour has announced that a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter will be on hand – inspired by Rose, who made history as the show’s first-ever deaf contestant! Loading the player… WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis tried to hand feed Giovanni Pernice in funny video “Honestly, it’s so inspiring to see how powerful representation is and the difference it can make. Everyone should be able to experience the full magic of the show and I have no doubt this will encourage and empower more members of the deaf community! So proud to be a part of this and can’t wait to get back on that stage with the rest of the Strictly gang… the question is, who’s coming along to the Live Tour!?” READ: John Whaite reveals heartbreaking comment Rose Ayling-Ellis made backstage at Strictly final RELATED: Giovanni Pernice teases end of collaboration with Rose Ayling-Ellis in new video Fans were just as excited to hear the exciting news, with one commenting: “Can’t wait! I’m only coming a few times”, while another said: “Now there’s a BSL interpreter, I’ll be there for sure!” A third person simply added, “Progress.” Rose was clearly delighted by Sara’s sweet message when she added it to her own Instagram Stories. Sara praised Rose The Strictly stars look like they already really enjoy each other’s company when Max George shared a video of a group playing table tennis. The match was won by Rose and Tilly Ramsay, who celebrated by jumping and hugging each other as their fellow cast members watched. Their tour seems like so much fun! Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

