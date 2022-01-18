Sports
Chiefs’ Andy Reid compares Super Bowl to chocolate cake
He’s full of food analogies
The Chiefs are one step closer to their third straight Super Bowl appearance after the Steelers’ quick work on Sunday. But having won a title two years ago, they are no less hungry to win the Lombardi trophy in four weeks – and coach Andy Reid had the perfect analogy to explain why that is the case.
Reid was asked Monday if Kansas City’s recent success is changing its approach in the playoffs.
“Once you’ve won one, how do you think you’ll feel about moving forward?” Vahe Gregorian Chant of the Kansas City Star asked Reid. “More hungry? Or are you like, ‘I know I can get there’? I wonder what that’s like for you.”
Reid took the “hungry” part of the question quite literally and gave the kind of answer only he can.
“If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece and then one dangles in front of your face, you probably want to eat that one too,” Reid said:. “Not much will stop you. That’s how you feel about the Super Bowl. That’s the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting, and you’re going to try and get it if you can.”
It should come as no surprise that Reid, who once… gave a reporter his recipe for mac and cheese at an airport, went that route with his answer. It’s not even the first time this season that he’s mentioned one of his favorite dishes at a press conference.
“I like how the team works together, like I like a big piece of prime rib,” he said at the end of last month.
But wait, that wasn’t the first time he compared his team to prime rib either.
“I love prime rib and would love to win a Super Bowl,” Reid said in 2011 after his Eagles were eliminated in the wildcard round for the second year in a row. “So I’m hungry for both, if you know where I’m from.”
No, I don’t quite understand where he came from, but I think it’s clear that the two things he loves most are eating well and winning football games.
Tom Brady turned the Super Bowl into a big plate of lentils last year and denied the Chiefs that second slice of cake, but they might get some more dessert if they can get enough wings against Buffalo on Sunday.
