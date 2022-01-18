No. 14 Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Dominates in Season Opener | Sport

With an overall impressive performance, Texas A&M women’s tennis has set high standards for the remainder of the season.

In the first double header matchup on Sunday, January 16, the Aggies faced McNeese University. In the doubles competition, both student Tatiana Makarova and freshman Mary Stoiana, in addition to freshman Jeanette Mireles and Gianna Pielet, eliminated their opponents.

For singles, Stoiana and senior Jayci Goldsmith took 2-0 wins against their opponents. Mireles and freshmen Ellie Pittman and Kayal Gownder all only allowed one point against them. However, these triumphs marked the first doubles wins for Stoiana, Mireles, Pittman and Gownder.

The Aggies had two standard wins in their first game with seniors Isa Di Laura and Katya Townsend in doubles and sophomore Elise Robbins in singles.

The day didn’t end there; A&M also took on the Tarleton Texans to take a 7-0 victory.

The doubles match was marked by 6-1 wins by pairs Robbins and Stoiana and Pielet and senior Renee McBryde. The number 5 tandem of Makarova and Goldsmith had a 5-2 lead before the game went unfinished when the Aggies took the double point.

McBryde said her new pairing with Pietje required some adjustment, but both used their strengths to secure the win.

Doubles was really interesting today, said McBryde. It was clearly the first game of the season, and Gianna is not a player that I have a lot of experience with, as I am a senior and she is a freshman. But we both came out and played tennis very aggressively. I did my best to take charge of the net, and with Gianna’s great service I was able to get on top of it.

The maroon and white dominated the singles matches, with all six Aggies winning the first set. Mcbryde trailed 3-5 in her first set, but recovered by winning ten consecutive games to finish 7-5, 6-0.

McBryde said her early track was due to her opponents, Tarleton junior Celia Vaudiau, unconventional techniques.

Singles was a bit of a head scratcher in the beginning, McBryde said. My opponent played a hard tennis style which was a bit frustrating. She cut a lot during our match; I think she hit a traditional drive ball maybe five times in the entire game. But once I was settled and Bjorn [Thomson] talked me through everything, I could think in my head what to do to get the win.

The wins mark the seventh consecutive 2-0 start for coach Mark Weaver since his signing in the 2015-16 season. In addition, the day marked many new initiatives with the freshman gaining experience and Makarova working her way into both the singles and doubles standings at A&M.

It was a very productive day for us, Weaver said. These doubleheaders are always long days, but it was great for our group. We’ve played a lot of good matches and we’ve seen a lot of different players from our team go out to get some match experience. I think most of us, if not all of us, were battling some nerves, and that’s exactly why we schedule these kinds of matches early. The next time we play, the nerves will be much easier to control. I thought we handled things well and handled things very professionally.

With the stakes high for the rest of the season, Weaver said A&M’s win won’t lead to complacency.

We did a good job preparing and making progress early in the season, Weaver said. [Monday] is a day off for us, but when we go back to work on Tuesday, we’re going to work really hard to take our game to another level. The competition will only get better from here on, so we have to give our best every day.

The Aggies re-enter the field on Jan. 22 at the Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station with another double header against the University of Houston and the State of Texas.