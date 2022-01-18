Premier Hockey Federation Unveils $25 Million Investment Plan





Jan. 18 (Reuters) – The Premier Hockey Federation said Tuesday it had received a commitment from its board of directors to continue with what it called the largest, one-time independent investment in the history of women’s professional hockey. According to the PHF, it will invest more than $25 million in direct payments and benefits to its players over the next three years, and the pledge includes more than $7.5 million in salary and benefits for the 2022-23 season. The PHF, which was renamed the National Women’s Hockey League last September, said the core investment is to raise the salary cap to $750,000 for next year, a 150% increase from the current record $300,000. that is available per team to spend on their roster. Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The investment also gives players full health benefits provided by each club, 10% equity from each team and control over their own likeness, allowing them to benefit from the use of their image. “The PHF is steadfast in its vision to grow the game in a new era that offers truly leading opportunities for athletes in the sport who deserve to be treated like professionals,” said PHF Commissioner in a press release. The PHF, which currently consists of six teams, also said it will develop the league through initiatives such as expansion, updating facilities, purchasing new equipment and an expanded 28-game schedule. Details for the PHF’s planned expansion of a seventh team in Montreal and the potential for additional clubs to expand its presence in the United States will be announced at a later date. “We see the PHF as a platform to address the inequalities facing female athletes,” said John Boynton, chairman of the PHF board of directors. “We also believe in the sustainability of our evolving business model and take our responsibility to build a platform that will grow this dynamic competition.” Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Hugh Lawson Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

