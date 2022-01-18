Fundraising for the NCTTA National Championship





Hello! We are the Maryland Club Table Tennis of the University of Maryland, College Park. We need money to travel to Round-Rock, Austin, Texas in late March-early April 2022 to compete in the NCTTA National Championship. Attending Nationals is a huge goal for us. We have won Regionals in the past and we hope to continue this year. Anything you can provide will be a huge help to send to our team! Many thanks and best wishes. About us Maryland Club Table Tennis was established to provide a friendly and stimulating environment for UMD students where table tennis enthusiasts of all levels can play both casually and competitively. Within the club we have a competitive coed and women’s team that participates in collegiate tournaments. With your support of any amount, we hope to use this fundraiser to raise money for our journey. Your donation would primarily be used for funding: flights, ground transportation, room and board, and food. The money will NOT be used for other personal expenses. If you are unable to donate at this time, please help me share this campaign with your friends and family. Our players and their ratings: Men’s team: Khoi Dinh (2367) studies Chemical Engineering. He joined the UMB table tennis team last fall semester. He hopes to qualify for the iSET College Table Tennis National Championships.

Roy Ke (2371) is currently a sophomore at the University of Maryland. He is a major in Mechanical Engineering and a minor in Naval Science and is a midshipman in the NROTC programme. He has been playing table tennis for more than 12 years and trained in China for two years with the team of Shanghai province, Heilongjiang province team and Beijing military team. Some of his most notable achievements include winning three gold medals at the 2016 Junior Olympics, winning the U2400 event at the 2019 U.S. National Championships, and placing in the top 8 U22 at the 2019 U.S. National Championships. .

Khai Dinh (2237) has just transitioned to UMD from Montgomery College and is currently a junior major in biochemistry. He has been playing competitive table tennis for over 10 years and has competed in tournaments such as the 2019 Joola North American Teams Championship (Division B) and the 2019 Maryland Championship (Under-2400 Champion).

William Huang (2139) studies computer science and plans a minor in mathematics. He joined the UMD table tennis team as a freshman this school year. He has won several championships such as a US Open doubles, Cary Cup (Division B), and was a junior state finalist. Although he didn’t play much during the pandemic, his passion for the sport has gone nowhere and he is excited to represent UMD in a bid to win new titles for his team.

Michael Li (1947) is a senior majoring in computer science, mathematics and cello performance and has been part of the competition team since his freshman year at UMD. During his sophomore year, Michael qualified for the 2019 iSET College Table Tennis National Championships Men’s Singles. However, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spencer (2130) is a sophomore in Computer Engineering and Statistics. He is the current chairman and last year was treasurer. Now that the leagues start, he hopes we can get enough money to travel to Regionals and Nationals. Women’s team: Stephanie Zhang (2085) is a freshman agricultural science student and is the current treasurer of the club. She was the 2019 Maryland State Women’s Singles Champion and is one of the recipients of the National College Table Tennis Association scholarship. She hopes the team can raise enough money to support their journey to Nationals.

Arya Thakur (1600) is a freshman in computer science and joined the UMD table tennis club last fall. She is looking forward to playing for the team and hopes to raise funds for the regional and national tournaments.

Jamie Lin Pinzon (904) is a senior major in journalism and German. She started playing table tennis when she was 5 years old and stopped playing table tennis when she was 12. This year she joined the competition team. She is looking forward to NK because after 10 years she can participate again.

Sally Zhao (812)

Joy Chen (804)

