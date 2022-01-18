Girls get six with ANZ cricket scholarship

Seven years ago, Masterton Intermediate teacher Colin Mann struggled to find enough girls to team up for a single match once a year. This summer, four teams of girls will play every week.

Mann says that while it has been fantastic to see such a dramatic growth in the girls’ participation and enjoyment of the game, there have been a few concerns about making sure there is enough gear available for each team. In addition to coaching, he found himself often borrowing a helmet or a set of pads from the other team mid-game.

That problem has been solved thanks to support from ANZ. The ANZ Cricket Grant means each team will have their own uniform this summer. Over the years, ANZ has given $1.6 million through the scholarship program to clubs, schools, teams and individuals to help them achieve their cricketing goals.

LUCIA ZANMONTIA Participation in girls’ cricket has increased at Masterton Intermediate, thanks in part to an ANZ Grant for cricket equipment.

Susan McGregor, ANZ NZ’s Head of Sponsorship and Corporate Marketing, says that ANZ, as a staunch supporter of women’s sport, wanted to ensure there were no barriers to women and girls playing cricket.

“We are so pleased that this ANZ Cricket Grant has given the Masterton Intermediate School the equipment they need. The work they have put into breeding girls’ cricket is amazing,” she says. “Sometimes it’s the little things that make all the difference, like having basic equipment to play sports. By not having to share old used gear, we hope this will attract even more players.”

Mann says the girls were “absolutely excited” about the new gear, which made preparing for the Wairarapa Summer Tournament much easier.

LUCIA ZANMONTIA ANZ has long been a supporter of women’s cricket and aims to help reduce the barriers for women to be active in the sport.

“The kit has arrived at just the right time. It’s fantastic because cricket equipment is very expensive,” he says. “Our teams have reached an age where they have to wear full protective gear and that costs a fortune. We can’t keep going to school and ask for more gear every time we get a new team. That’s why I often found myself going to go to the other team and ask to borrow a helmet or some pads. I’m not alone in that, many other schools have to do the same.”

It was immensely satisfying for Mann to watch cricket become a favorite game for girls at school, especially to see how playing cricket has helped the girls to grow in all areas of life.

“Cricket offers a mix of team sport and individualism and that’s how they really blossomed. They are fantastic girls,” he says. “You can be the person who sits and scores the whole game, but you trust your whole team to support you to do that.”

LUCIA ZANMONTIA Watching cricket become a game of choice for girls at school was immensely rewarding for teacher Colin Mann.

He says that knowing they are playing exactly the same game as boys gives the girls a huge boost in confidence and that many of his former 11- and 12-year-old players have continued to play cricket after graduating from high school.

“Since we’ve been running this program for seven years, I get really excited when I see the kids playing in college and the rep level are the ones that started in high school. Wairarapa College has gone from no girls team to multiple. The following -on is fantastic.” With the help of the ANZ Cricket Grant, the future of women’s cricket looks promising.

