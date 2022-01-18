Sports
Tennis Australia breaks silence over Djokovic saga
Tennis Australia (TA) has broken the silence on the messy Novak Djokovic saga, calling it a “distraction” and praising CEO Craig Tiley for his leadership in the face of criticism.
TA boss Tiley has faced a wave of backlash for his role in the fiasco, including calls for him to resign after initially giving Djokovic the green light to compete.
Djokovic returned to Serbia on Monday after being deported from Australia and denied the chance to play for a record-breaking 21st grand slam title in Melbourne.
The 11-day legal battle overshadowed the build-up to the Australian Open when the world No. 1 lost his battle to recover his visa.
Public opinion on the saga is widespread, with the Serbian president and prime minister echoing the sentiments of many of Djokovic’s compatriots by insisting he was treated like a criminal.
Many others have argued that the Serb can only blame himself after refusing to be vaccinated and adhering to strict mandates imposed across Australia.
TA has so far been largely silent on the debacle after many critics pointed it at the governing body to grant Djokovic a vaccination exemption in the first place.
The decision by two independent medical panels appointed by TA and the Victorian government to grant Djokovic a vaccine waiver to participate in Melbourne Park was ultimately overturned by the Australian Border Force (ABF), which revoked the Serbian visa.
In a lengthy statement released Tuesday by TA President Jayne Hrdlicka, the governing body said it would approve the Immigration Minister’s decision to revoke Djokovic’s visa and the federal court’s subsequent finding on Sunday to call the No. 1 of to send the world home, respected.
Crucially, the TA statement also mentioned the support of Tiley’s board of directors – something Australian tennis player John Newcombe criticized for failing to do before.
TA praises CEO Craig Tiley after messy saga
“We want to make it clear from the outset that we respect the decision of the Minister of Immigration and the finding of Australia’s federal court over the weekend,” the TA statement read.
“Australian Open 2022 has now started and our priority has always been to host one of the world’s greatest sporting events and ensure that we provide the best possible experience for all our players, the fans and the community. The Australian Open is a showcase of Melbourne and Australia and much loved by players around the world.
“Tennis Australia has worked closely with both the Federal and Victorian Governments over the past year to deliver a COVID-safe Australian Open for the players, staff and fans.
“Participating in a major international sporting event during a global pandemic that continues to evolve and challenge us all is very demanding for all stakeholders.
“The board and affiliates commend the CEO of Tennis Australia and the entire Tennis Australia team for their hard work and dedication to delivering a spectacular summer of tennis.
“As an Australian tennis family, we recognize that the recent events have been a major distraction for everyone, and we deeply regret the impact this has had on all players.
“There are always lessons to be learned and we will review all aspects of our preparation and implementation to inform our schedule, as we do every year. That process always starts once the Australian Open champions have collected their trophies.
“Australia has a strong and proud tennis tradition and it was fantastic to see the crowd cheering for the world’s best players in the lead up to and during the opening days of the Australian Open.
“We, like the players and all tennis fans here and around the world, want the focus now to be on the game we are all so passionate about.
“We are looking forward to a brilliant two weeks of tennis ahead of us.”
Jim Courier says TA is not responsible for Djokovic mess
TA’s statement came after US tennis player Jim Courier blamed the messy Djokovic debacle didn’t lie with Tiley or the Australian governing body.
Tennis Australia has done its job, Courier told Channel 9 on Tuesday.
Their job is to try and help the players gain entry into the tournament. Tennis Australia is not the government. They do not issue visas.
They don’t allow players to cross the border so I don’t know if you can put this at the feet of Craig or Tennis Australia.
Their job is to make this wonderful tournament thrive. Unless some underhanded stuff happened that I wasn’t aware of, which I highly doubt, knowing Craig and his integrity. I don’t think any more blame can be placed at Tennis Australia’s feet.
